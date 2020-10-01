Botanical Garden plans Back Woods Brawl

This year’s pandemic has meant the cancellation of the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s seventh annual Back Woods Ball.
But the Garden has found a way to save its major fundraiser, transforming it into “The Back Woods Brawl” — a chance to win 15 rare bourbons valued at $7,500.
Only 1,000 chances will be sold — at $100 each.
They will be available at https://one.bidpal.net/backwoodsbrawl beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1
Laurna Strehl, the Garden’s executive director, said there are also more than a dozen silent auction items on the site.
The auction and raffle will close at 6 p.m. on Oct. 23.
The winners will be announced at 6:30 that night on Facebook Live.
One winner gets all 15 bourbons.
If all the tickets are sold, the Garden will raise $100,000 for its projects.
Strehl said the Garden recently purchased the former WeatherBerry home next door and nearly four acres with it.
“This home will become a wonderful addition to The Garden and serve as a welcome center and gift shop in the future,” she said. “We have begun planning for the integration of this property and are preparing a budget for this multi-faceted project.”
But Strehl said, “We will have to bring WeatherBerry up to standards for Americans with Disability Act requirements. We will also need to add a parking lot near the WeatherBerry home.”
She said, “The home was built in 1840 and there are immediate and long term needs for maintenance.”
Strehl said, “From what we know so far, it is going to take nearly $250,000 in changes to the WeatherBerry, including the addition of a parking lot to meet the requirements of rezoning. This fundraiser will help us reach this goal at a faster pace.”
The Brawl and future fundraisers are needed for the master planning fund “so we can accomplish our goals of growth in the future,” she said.
Strehl said, “We aim to provide a beautiful setting for our locals as well as all visitors to Owensboro. The Garden will certainly make Owensboro proud as visitors are able to enjoy and make memories at The Garden.”
Bourbons in the raffle include bottles of 15-year-old Pappy Van Winkle, 10-year-old Pappy Van Winkle, George T Stagg, Thomas Handy, Blanton’s Gold, Kentucky Owl, Elmer T Lee, 16-year-old William Heaven Hill, Old Forester 2020 Birthday Bourbon, Stagg Jr., Wild Turkey Master’s Keep, Jefferson’s Wood Experiment Collection, E.H. Taylor Single Barrel, Angels Envy 2014 Cask Strength Whiskey of the Year and 11.5-year-old Cream of Kentucky.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.