With social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic making the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s annual in-person plant sale impossible, The Garden has turned to the internet with its first online plant sale on Monday.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on wkbg.org.
Laurna Strehl, the garden’s deputy director, said, “We hold our annual plant sale every year on the last Saturday in April. This year, we have prepared our most extensive sale ever with more plant varieties and more quantities.”
She said people can browse the inventory on the garden’s website and add items to their virtual shopping cart on the website.
“You will find quite a selection of perennials,” Strehl said. “But some of our items have very limited quantities and will sell quickly.”
She said the Green River Area Master Gardener’s Association is offering heirloom tomatoes and a couple of pepper varieties.
“The Owensboro Herb Society has its herbs for sale here as well,” Strehl said. “So, we haven’t cut any corners on what is offered at our annual sale. In fact, it’s our biggest sale ever.”
She said Paul Puckett, chairman of the plant sale, “has been a great leader in organizing the plant selection.”
Strehl said, “The safety of our shoppers is top priority, hence the online-only sale. The sale process is typical of any online shopping. You add all of your items to your cart and you may adjust the quantities as needed, then you check out.”
She said the garden is using PayPal for the sale.
But shoppers don’t have to have a PayPal account.
“Just check out as a guest if that’s the case,” Strehl said.
People will need either a credit card or a debit card.
So, how do people pick up their purchases?
Strehl said, “At the checkout, you will be prompted to choose a time for your order pick up. At your assigned pick up time, you will come to the garden parking lot to retrieve your order.”
She said, “Once at the entrance of our parking lot, a volunteer will ask for the name on the order. They will then tell you which table your order is located on. We will have six tables spread out in the parking lot and they will be visibly numbered 1-6.”
Shoppers will find their order with their receipt attached to the order, Strehl said.
“Check the receipt to ensure it has your name on the order and go — keeping distance from anyone you may encounter,” she said. “You need to contact us well in advance if you need to adjust your pickup time. Failure to notify us in advance may mean your order is considered a donation.”
People can contact Western Kentucky Botanical Garden at 270-993-1234 or by email at wkbg@bellsouth.net
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
