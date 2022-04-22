The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden has scheduled its annual spring plant sale for noon Sunday.

And for the third year, the sale will be online at https://one.bidpal.net/plantsale2022/welcome.

Items bought Sunday can be picked up on April 29 and April 30.

Laurna Strehl, the garden's executive director, said the virtual sales "began out of necessity because of COVID. We did have our share of growing pains that first year, but the process is much improved.

"We chose the online route this year in part due to COVID, but also because of logistics on our part. Our sale has grown over the years, and we had been using the large indoor room at the Senior Activity Center. That meant transporting a whole lot of inventory, and it became quite a challenge."

The sale includes native plants, perennials, herbs from the Owensboro Herb Society and tomatoes & peppers grown by Green River Area Extension Master Gardeners Association.

Strehl said people can browse the plants available online now.

"Things will sell out quickly," she said. "All day on April 29, we will offer for sale all the plant inventory that remains."

Strehl said the fundraiser "has netted us several thousand dollars each year."