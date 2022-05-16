In June, Daviess Fiscal Court will vote to approve its 2022-23 budget that includes $100,000 for the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.

Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the allocation is because The Garden “is one of the cultural programs that bring tourists in from other states.”

Laurna Strehl, The Garden’s executive director, said recently that changes being made this year should bring even more people to the 18-acre property at 2731 W. Second St.

“Everything I try to do is based on the visitor experience,” she said.

“The $100,000 gift from Daviess Fiscal Court will be used towards ongoing improvements that will enhance the visitor experience,” Strehl said.

This year, The Garden has a new entrance off Second Street.

Strehl said visitors “will drive up the long driveway to the historic WeatherBerry House and park just to the left of the house in a new parking lot.”

Then visitors “will make their way to the front door of the home and be greeted and led through the grand hallway and out the back door,” she said.

In 2020, The Garden bought the historic WeatherBerry House, which was built in 1840, and its four acres, with plans to convert it into a welcome center and gift shop.

The 4,000-square-foot house was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.

Strehl said the entrance on Second Street will soon be getting an 8-foot by 12-foot granite sign that says “Western Kentucky Botanical Garden” and will have the new logo.

There’s a new parking lot beside the WeatherBerry House and 20 more parking places will be coming in June.

“We’ve built a meandering sidewalk from the visitor center to The Garden,” Strehl said.

Charles and Mary Ann Medley donated $150,000 to create the 300-foot “Path of Hope & Healing” that is lined with 12 glass ribbons, each with a different color, representing the 12 most common cancers in Kentucky.

They were made by Daviess County native Brook White, a nationally-recognized glass artist.

Giant butterfly

The path also includes a 21-foot tall butterfly sculpture, created by local glass artist Scott Poynter and local metal artist Chris Schartung.

It’s supposed to be ready by the week of May 23.

Nature, Strehl said, has healing power.

And The Garden is a “place to go and get away from the world,” she said. “A lot of people are living with cancer, and this can be relaxing for them.

“We’re using as many local companies as we can. We’re planning an extensive landscaping master plan for the entrance. We’ll have to do it in phases. It’s very expensive and intensive. We’ll have to take it in bites.”

Strehl said, “We’ve lost a lot of entrance fee dollars in the past by not having a manned gate. We’re changing that.”

A metal gate will be installed at the Second Street entrance.

Strehl said earlier that Schartung from Yellowbanks Ironworks will construct the metal gate, which will have a solar-powered operating system.

She said, “Photography has become huge out here since everybody became a photographer.

“Volunteerism at The Garden has noticeably increased and volunteers are needed now more than ever. We are giving extra attention to the individual gardens because of volunteers. The Green River Area Extension Master Gardeners Association has had a significant presence and is improving the botanical garden in various areas.

“The Master Gardeners have essentially adopted spots in the garden and have committed to improve and maintain their specific areas. Their hearts have grown for the botanical garden, and it really shows in all the work they are doing.”

She said, “With all the new things that are happening, we thought it was the perfect time to create a new logo. Our new logo is fresh and represents the essence of the botanical garden experience. We will have t-shirts ready soon and will sell them in our newly-added gift shop.

“Our gift shop will mostly contain items that represent Owensboro and the botanical garden. We also carry local honey from Steve Hahus, a selection of postcards and the Owensboro landmark pewter ornaments.”

The Garden opened in 1993 after Dr. Bill and Susie Tyler donated 10 acres of farmland to the city with the stipulation that eight acres would be used for a botanical garden and two acres would be left for native wildlife habitat.

Today, it includes a large herb garden, a rose garden, an English cottage garden, a Kentucky symbol quilt garden, a Japanese memorial garden, an ericaceous garden, the Moonlite Children’s garden, the University of Kentucky Extension display garden and a Western Kentucky University experimental garden.

