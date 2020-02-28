Limestone Bank is sponsoring the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s ninth annual “Springing Into Action” 1stWeekEndWonders Volunteer Work Sessions from 9 a.m. to noon on March 7.
Susie Tyler, spokeswoman for The Garden, said volunteers are needed to help get ready for the 2020 growing season.
They’ll be helping clear debris, groom flower beds and paint birdhouses, she said.
Tyler said there is no age limit for the volunteers and no experience is needed.
“Lunch and laughter will be provided at noon,” Tyler said.
The garden is at 25 Carter Road on the north side of Second Street.
It opened in 1993 after Tyler and her husband, Bill, donated 10 acres of farmland to the city of Owensboro with the stipulation that eight acres would be used for a botanical garden and two acres would be left for native wildlife habitat.
Features include a large herb garden, a rose garden, an English cottage garden, a Kentucky symbol quilt garden, a Japanese memorial garden, an ericaceous garden, the Moonlite Children’s garden, the University of Kentucky Extension display garden and a Western Kentucky University experimental garden.
For more information, call The Garden at 270-993-1234 or email wkbg@bellsouth.net
Louisville-based Limestone Bank increased its footprint in Owensboro last year, buying the two local branches of Republic Bank & Trust.
That gives it three branches here now.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.