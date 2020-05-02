It’s going to take more than a pandemic to stop Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s annual Mum’s Day Picnic on Mother’s Day.
Laurna Strehl, The Garden’s deputy director, said the board made a last-minute decision to have the picnic and keep guests safe at the same time.
“You can choose to order and pick up your lunch and take it home, or you may choose to remain at The Garden and picnic,” she said.
Strehl said, “We will have volunteers on hand to manage the crowd and monitor safe distances between families.”
She said, “The Garden will be in full bloom, so it’s a great time to capture a family photo.”
Reservations are required and the deadline is May 7.
For reservations, call 270-993-1234 or email wkbg@bellsouth.net.
The picnic is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 10.
The menu includes WeatherBerry chicken salad with croissant, fresh marinated asparagus with hearts of palm, artichoke hearts and penne pasta, fresh fruit and sweets.
The event is for mothers, friends and family members.
The Garden is at 25 Carter Road, north of West Second Street.
The botanical garden was created in 1993 with a donation of 8.5 acres to the city by Dr. Bill & Susie Tyler.
Today, it includes a large herb garden, a rose garden, an English cottage garden, a Kentucky symbol quilt garden, a Japanese memorial garden, an ericaceous garden, the Moonlite Children’s garden, the University of Kentucky Extension display garden and a Western Kentucky University experimental garden.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
