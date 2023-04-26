The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s annual plant sale and Gardeners Market returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday — rain or shine.
Laurna Strehl, The Garden’s executive director, said, “You can come to the Botanical Garden and shop for your native and non-native perennials, herbs and tomato plants.”
She said, “We have put extra planning into this year’s sale and are expanding this to be an event. The sale has been organized by garden volunteers who are also master gardeners. We are very excited about the resources of growers that we are working with.”
Strehl said the plant sale organizers will offer “a nice variety of native plants. Also, there will be master gardeners on site to answer your gardening questions.”
This year, the sale is more like a festival.
The Crème Coffee House food trailer will be selling coffee products and muffins, and 16 local craft vendors will be selling their creations.
The vendors are: Snippy Jim Big Roots Farm, Owensboro Herb Society, Lemon & Daisy Stitch, Botanical Originals, Art by Jamie Sue, Medieval Man Studio, Willow & Gourds, WKBG Gift Shop, Gordon’s True Value, A Day in Time, Becky Martin pottery, River Blossoms Flower Farm, KnotHead Custom Engraving, Wilson’s World by Jinger, Bellevue Quilt Ministry and Extension Office Booth.
Strehl said Snippy Jim will provide sharpening services for $5 per implement.
More from this section
She said, “In addition to scissors, he sharpens snips, pinking shears, knives, garden tools, axes, loopers and manual hedge trimmers. You are welcome to bring any item that needs to be sharpened.”
Plants available include purple sage, pineapple sage, French tarragon, scented geraniums, stevia, lemon grass, Helichrysum Italian (curry), Mentha Corsican, Mentha KY Colonel, Oregano Dittany of Crete (wild marjoram), Golden Sage (variegated), Sage Berggarten, Thyme Golden Lemon, fennel, Devils Claw, oregano, chamomile, lenten roses, Solomon’s Seal, Toad Lilies, society garlic, purple aster, Elephant Ear, milkweed, red poppy, Viburnum and Beauty Berry bushes;
Ajuga parrot paradise, Allium serendipity, Alstroemeria golden tiara, Anthurium crested surf, Aquilegia red/white, Astilbe dutsc (white), Astilbe Montgomery, Dianthus spiked punch, Echinacea once in a melon, Heuchera peach berry ice, Heuchera ball gown, Heuchera silver gumdrop, Hosta guacamole, Hosta mini skirt, Hosta Island Breeze, Baby Joe Pye Weed, Lavendula sweet romance, Leucanthemum whoops a daisy, Leucanthemum spun silk, Penstemon midnight mass, Phlox backlight and Phlox ultraviolet;
Rudbeckia minibeckia, Salvia back to fuschia, Salvia black and blue, Salvia violet riot, Sedum Atlantis, Sedum boogie woogie, Sedum powder puff, Veronica pink potion, American Cranberry, Black Chokeberry, Button bush, Downy service berry, Dwarf chinquapin, Eastern Wahoo, Highbush blueberry, Ozark witchhazel, Strawberry bush, Winterberry (male and female), Anise Hyssop, Butterfly milkweed, Coral honeysuckle, Eastern bluestar, Gian purple hyssop, Little bluestem and New England aster;
Red cardinal flower, Prairie blazing star, Prairie smoke, Pussy toes, Red columbine, Royal catchfly, White turtle head, Wintergreen and Zigzag goldenrod.
The Garden started the inventory reduction sale online in 2021.
Admission is $8. Seniors and veterans are admitted for $5, and students and children get in for $2.
The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is at 2731 W. Second St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.