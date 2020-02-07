To protect patients and staff against the flu and flu-like illnesses, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and OH Muhlenberg Community Hospital put into effect visitor restrictions Thursday.
OH infection control officials said two simultaneous events triggered that response.
They were: Kentucky hit the “widespread” level for flu activity, and OHRH’s lab performed more than 200 rapid flu swabs during a seven-day period.
That does not mean all those swabs proved positive for flu, said Laura Gillim, OH infection prevention specialist. Instead, it is simply the number of tests the hospital’s lab performed.
Other events — in tandem with Kentucky reporting widespread flu activity — that have triggered past restrictions are more than 10 patients being admitted to the hospital with influenza or the health system reporting at least 75 positive rapid flu swabs during a seven-day period.
Those two factors tend to be more common, Gillim said. However, as of noon Thursday, only about 50 flu swabs had proved positive, and five patients had been admitted.
“This year is very different,” she said. “ ... What we’re seeing this year is influenza-like illnesses.”
During the restriction:
• Visitors should be kept to a minimum and only include persons essential for patient care and emotional well-being.
• Health system officials strongly advise against bringing children under the age of 18 to visit patients.
• Anyone with a cold, respiratory illness or flu symptoms should not visit patients. Those symptoms include fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose and sneezing, body aches, headaches and fatigue.
Also, Gillim advises anyone visiting a patient being treated for the flu or respiratory illness to wear a face mask, which can be found outside patient rooms and at other locations throughout the hospitals.
“For all visitors, we recommend using hand sanitizer,” she said.
Hand sanitizer dispensers are found at hospital entrances, the cafeteria and other locations for ease of use.
“Visitor restrictions will be in place until Kentucky is out of the widespread influenza level of activity and we have less than 75 positive rapid flu swabs in a seven-day period,” Gillim said.
In 2018, the hospital restricted visitors between Jan. 3 to April 11.
With many area students out of classes Thursday and Friday, Owensboro and Daviess County schools — as well as Hancock County and South Spencer schools in Indiana — took the opportunity to do some deep cleaning.
Jason Link, Daviess County Public Schools operations supervisor, said the district will spend the rest of this week cleaning every surface in each of the schools. Custodians will clean common surface areas, like desktops and doorknobs, but also with the help of electrostatic sprayers purchased specifically for this reason, he said literally every surface from walls to floors will be cleaned.
“Since the children aren’t in the building, we are able to strategically start from one end of the building and work to the other end of the building to treat every room, every surface available,” Link said. “We are willing and able and always trying to do whatever we can to keep our students as healthy and safe as much as possible.”
Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools spokesman, said Thursday that custodians also would wipe down everything from tables to chairs to phones to doorknobs “or anything that students or teachers touch on a regular basis.”
Then, on Friday, Feb. 7, staff will run the electrostatic sprayers in all of the rooms to disinfect them.
“We are just using the next two days to really deep clean and sanitize everything,” Revlett said. “Hopefully that, compiled with four days’ worth of rest for the those who are sick, gets everybody back in good shape for Monday.”
Hancock County Schools Superintendent Kyle Estes said the district will use the days off to give each building a “deep clean.”
According to information posted online by South Spencer Schools district officials, “custodians will be in to deep clean the buildings and this will allow a few days for the contagious periods to pass.”
Ohio County Public Schools announced Thursday afternoon they would be closed because of illness on Friday, Feb. 7, and Monday.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
