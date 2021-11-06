Boulware Mission is hoping to go big this winter with Christmas decorations for its “Light up Boulware” campaign.
The addiction recovery facility wants to bring some Christmas cheer to clients and the community after a long two years of dealing with COVID-19, as well as help keep clients encouraged.
“Wherever we can put lights, we’re hoping to have it shine,” CEO Amy Sims Pride said. “We’re just wanting Christmas lights — new, old, whatever we can get just to brighten everybody’s holiday.”
How many lights the facility can put up, she said, all depends on how many donations it can get.
While decorations are not included in the budget, Sims Pride said, she is hoping to get enough donations to light up the facility and do something small to bring some joy to clients and the community.
“It’s especially for our clients,” she said. “We know it’s not home, but we’re trying to make it feel as home-like as possible, and hopefully this will brighten their spirits and encourage them to keep moving forward with their goals and just stay on track. We’re just trying to brighten someone’s day. Not just our clients, but our community.”
Sims Pride said the facility has not been decorated for the holidays in recent years, and she is hoping to change that.
And this year, she said, it is especially needed.
“Everyone who works in the office and stuff here, we all love Christmas, and we all love to decorate,” she said. “We’re all about Christmas. I want to make it as special for the guys as possible, and I just think having Christmas lights, decorations and whatever we have … it’s for them. Putting everyone in the holiday spirit, that’s the goal. We all need it.”
Anyone interested in donating new or used Christmas lights and decorations can drop them off at the Boulware Mission at 609 Wing Ave.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
