Amy Pride, executive director of the Boulware Mission, spoke Wednesday to the Rotary Club of Owensboro about the many services the mission provides, during the club’s weekly luncheon on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College.
“(My goal is) to make our community more aware of Boulware Mission,” Pride said. “I think that there’s a lot of shelters here in Owensboro, and sometimes we get lost in the mix, and the more I’m out promoting Boulware Mission, the more people who are going to remember us.”
Boulware Mission is a faith-based nonprofit that offers recovery services to men who struggle with alcohol and drug abuse. The mission has been operating in the community for about a century, yet it is often not as well known as some other nonprofits in the area, Pride said.
She said some men come by choice to the mission while others are court ordered.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pride said that referrals have not been coming as steady as they have in the past. However, she is hopeful the mission can soon begin helping more people.
“Due to COVID, it has been hard,” she said. “It’s been sort of slow to get everything back on track.”
Boulware Mission, which has the capacity to house up to 60 people, currently has about 25 clients.
Pride said many of Boulware’s clients are older men, with many clients homeless.
“I think you’d be surprised at how many clients come to us that are homeless,” she said. “I brought in one last night, and one came to us today. No clothes, no shoes, no personal hygiene products.”
She hopes raising awareness about Boulware’s importance in the community will translate into more donations, whether it be food, hygiene products, bus passes or money, and she’s hopeful families, churches and restaurants will get involved.
“The main thing is we run on donations, and so donations, especially the food donations and the personal hygiene, they are huge for us,” Pride said. “It is so appreciated.”
One of the big goals for the mission this year, Pride said, is to construct a “transition wing” to house some of the men who have completed the 30-day recovery program but who are not quite ready to be on their own.
“Our transition wing is going to be 15 units,” she said. “It’s going to have a TV room (and) a shower room.”
Boulware Mission currently has one room that serves as a transition wing for the men. She said building a bigger wing for them relies heavily on donations from the community.
While at the Boulware Mission, clients are encouraged to get a job, usually less than 40 hours a week, to earn money in preparation for supporting themselves.
“We encourage them to stay (in the present wing), because we want them to leave with $2,000 in cash (in savings),” she said, “and we want them to feel comfortable going back into our community.”
Pride said the success of Boulware is hard to put into numbers, but rather it is shown in all the men they help to get back on their feet.
“Everyone deserves a second chance, and our guys get up and put their pants on one leg at a time, just like (we) do,” she said. “I like the saying ‘even though the crayon is broken, it still colors the same,’ and that’s what I believe in our guys.
“We want people to know we’re here to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.