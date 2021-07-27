The Boulware Mission recently named Amy Sims Pride as its new CEO and executive director.
She will take the place of former CEO Leigha Taylor who resigned June 1 to work in higher education at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
The Boulware Mission provides shelter services to displaced men as well as a long-term self-sufficiency program aimed at helping clients become independent, contributing members of the community, according to its website.
According to the Boulware Mission, Sims Pride has more than 22 years of experience in marketing, admissions, social work and leadership in the Owensboro area, and has a degree in social work.
Sims Pride said the majority of her previous experience comes from working with senior citizens and being employed by senior living facilities, and with fundraising efforts for Girls Inc. and Owensboro Catholic Schools.
She said she wanted to become involved with the Boulware Mission after discovering the organization’s purpose in the community.
“I became really aware of the mission and what it stood for and what they were doing for the Owensboro community,” she said. “The mission strives to give clients what they need to deal with issues of addiction and how to recover and reenter society.”
Boulware Mission helps provide meals for its clients, emergency clothing, personal hygiene items, secure shelter, case management services, outreach, advocacy and referrals to other local resources. It also provides a Self-Sufficiency Program, which includes financial literacy, referrals for GED tutoring, employment skills, and licensed substance abuse treatment.
While Boulware is stationed in Owensboro, it serves the Green River Area Development District of Western Kentucky which includes the counties of Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster. Services are available 24 hours per day, every day.
“I’m not sure everyone knows exactly what our mission is here,” she said. “We do treatment, we have classes here for our clients. It’s very unique.”
Sims Pride said while she is just beginning to get her feet wet in the role, she plans to get more acquainted with the staff and board members, and is working to implement a five-year plan.
She said the Boulware Mission will also celebrate its 100th anniversary this year, having been formed in 1921.
“I’m excited. I’m excited for the mission and for our 100 years. I’m excited to really educate the City of Owensboro about the Boulware mission, about what we do here,” she said. “I’m just very grateful for the opportunity and hope to lead the Boulware mission into the future and do great things and give back to the Owensboro community.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
