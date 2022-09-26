Boulware Mission is looking for community input for its month-long “Stock Our Kitchen” fundraising initiative that runs through September.
Teresa Thomas, Boulware’s community development director, said the program debuted this year to help receive new appliances to keep up with the continuous use of its commercial kitchen space.
“We cook three meals a day — breakfast, lunch and dinner — and then we also have snacks twice a day,” she said. “We also have guys that go out on job sites that need sack lunches. The problem is that we’re cooking for that many days a week — 365 days a year — and obviously things wear out, and the guys just don’t have the proper equipment in order to be successfully able to prepare meals for the rest of the clients.”
Items in need include a blender, tea dispenser, funnels, pitchers, ice cream scoops, measuring cups, plastic cups, paring knives, food chopper, tongs, serving spoons, slotted spoons, pot holders, tea towels, large round pans for cooking, vacuum seal bags, grill brush, large mixers and mixing bowls.
Thomas said clients are responsible for the cooking and preparing of the meals, and it can range from 30 to 60 people being served at each meal time.
“It’s essentially getting us back to the basics so these guys can do what they need to do for their recovery,” Thomas said. “It’s a very heartwarming experience to see the guys come in and cook the food for the guys that are in recovery, including themselves.”
Thomas and Amy Pride, executive director, came up with the idea for the fundraiser, giving people three ways to participate by either dropping off items at the facility in-person at 609 Wing Ave., requesting pick-up from the organization or by visiting the organization’s wish list on Amazon via a QR code on Boulware’s Facebook page.
When ordering through Amazon, people can place an order online and the items will be delivered directly to the facility.
Thomas wants to let the public know that their generosity is going to a good cause.
“It’s important for the community to see that they’re not just giving to Boulware, they’re actually giving to the clients,” she said.
If interested in requesting pickup of items, call 270-683-8267.
Those interested in donating through Amazon can access the wish list at a.co/icWpM9o.
