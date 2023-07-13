In 2021, The Hemmings Motor News Great Race brought 115 vintage vehicles into Owensboro on a 2,300-mile road rally from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina.

Jeff Stumb, race director, said the racers enjoyed the visit so much that he’s bringing the race back to Owensboro on June 22, 2024, as the starting point of a 2,300-mile race to Gardiner, Maine.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

