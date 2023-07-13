In 2021, The Hemmings Motor News Great Race brought 115 vintage vehicles into Owensboro on a 2,300-mile road rally from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina.
Jeff Stumb, race director, said the racers enjoyed the visit so much that he’s bringing the race back to Owensboro on June 22, 2024, as the starting point of a 2,300-mile race to Gardiner, Maine.
But before that — on Aug. 11-13 — Stumb is bringing a new event, the Bourbon and Blues Car Experience, to town.
“We went to him and asked if he had any other car events that we could be part of,” Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Wednesday. “He immediately came up with this.
“It’s a great way to combine bourbon, blues and cars.”
Stumb said he’s expecting at least 100 cars and has a goal of 200.
Cars, he said, are coming from Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and possibly Illinois and Missouri.”
Stumb said he expects the Bourbon and Blues Car Experience to become an annual event.
“Twelve years ago in Chattanooga, we started a similar event,” he said. “We had 150 cars the first year and, by the 10th year, we had 2,000. It was the largest one-day car show east of the Mississippi River.”
But he said that event never returned after COVID hit in 2020.
“We’re going for national caliber events, and this is a national caliber event,” Mark Calitri, CVB president, said of the Bourbon and Blues Car Experience.
More from this section
Kirk said a car club out of Tennessee has already booked the Hampton Inn & Suites for the weekend.
Calitri said the CVB is partnering with Friday After 5 on the event.
“We asked Fran (Marseille, Friday After 5’s executive director) if she could get a blues band that weekend,” he said.
Marseille said Friday After 5 is bringing in the JVT Band (also known as the Jeroen van Tuijl Band), a blues-rock-soul band from the Netherlands.
She said the band, which will feature local artist Tommy Stillwell, has been nominated for a Hollywood Independent Music Award.
“With Friday After 5 and Visit Owensboro (the CVB) working together, we are becoming a national and international experience that people want to be a part of,” Marseille said.
The car enthusiasts will be attending Friday After 5 that night to get their blues experience, Kirk said.
August 12 will feature a car show at Green River Distilling Co. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with music, food and distillery tours.
Kirk said many of the participants have never toured a distillery.
Stumb said, “Owensboro is quickly becoming a car enthusiasts’ dream, as it’s centrally located and offers some of the country’s most authentic experiences with live music and bourbon, along a picture-perfect waterfront.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.