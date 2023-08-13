Emil Dworianya bought his 1970 Plymouth Road Runner 35 years ago. Through the decades, the Huntingburg, Indiana, man worked in fits and starts to get the muscle car back to near-perfect condition.
Saturday morning, Dworianya and his wife, Wendy Dworianya, brought the dark-purple Road Runner to Green River Distillery to take part in the “Bourbon and Blues Car Experience.”
The event was Dworianya’s first car show and the first time the Road Runner had been in public since he purchased the car.
The car was totally rebuilt.
“He put on every bolt, screw and wire,” Wendy Dworianya said. “There isn’t anything he didn’t do on this car.”
Emil said he received one offer to sell the vehicle Saturday morning. He puts the car’s value somewhere between $80,000 and $100,000, but he wasn’t looking to sell. Instead, he plans to take the vehicle to Chicago to show it to family at a large annual car show.
“People enjoy seeing them,” Dworianya said of vintage cars. “You see a whole younger generation getting into older cars. We’re grateful to pass the torch.”
Saturday’s car show coincided with the “Marmon Muster,” an annual driving excursion by Marmon Club enthusiasts. The group had several of the classic cars on display at the distillery.
The Marmom is largely forgotten by history, as are most American automobile companies.
“The Depression is when you lost a lot of your car companies,” said Robert Lyon, the Marmon Club’s president. Before the Depression, “there were something like 1,000 car companies” in the United States.
“Right now, we know there’s a little more than 700 (Marmons) that still exist.”
Jeff Stumb, who organized Saturday’s show, said the day started out a little uncertain when rain threatened.
“Car guys get a little iffy on rain in the morning,” Stumb said. “Some of these guys put $70,000 to $80,000 in their cars.”
But by noon, the sun was shining on people grouped around the Marmons, Doriayna’s Road Runner and the other classic cars, which ranged from modern convertibles to a vintage vehicle that was used as a rum runner during Prohibition.
Stumb said cars are something of a tradition in his family.
“I remember, before I could drive, being interested in cars,” he said. “My dad was into cars, so it was something we did.
“I’ve been into it before it became an expensive hobby.”
