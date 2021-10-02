While the thought of the American made automobile most likely brings to mind images of those iconic Detroit-headquartered companies known collectively as “The Big Three,” there was once a time when the United States was home to hundreds of small, independent automobile manufacturers. From 1910 until 1925, The F. A. Ames Co. of Owensboro was one of those companies.
Visitors to the Sun Windows & Doors showroom at 1515 E. 18th St. in Owensboro will be greeted by two of those historic automobiles and a selection of historical artifacts detailing the building’s history, from the time it served as an auto body manufacturing plant to when Frank Anderson’s grandfather relocated the family business to Owensboro from Detroit in 1942.
“This building, when it was built, wasn’t in Owensboro,” Anderson said. “Owensboro ended at 9th Street, and this was a community called Seven Hills.”
Anderson said that the building that has been home to his family company since 1942 was once the second of two factories owned by Frederick A. Ames, a carpenter turned carriage manufacturer in the late 1800s.
After decades building wagons and carriages, Ames did what several turn-of-the-century carriage builders did and turned his attention towards the burgeoning automobile industry. A partnership with Vincent Bendix soon had the pair working together on building cars under the Ames Motor Car Co. moniker.
Bendix eventually left the company, and the Ames Motor Car. Co. began to struggle under the increasing pressure from Henry Ford and his Ford Model T automobile.
“(The Ames) was one of the first cars that had electric lights and an electric starter, but he couldn’t sell it because it was too expensive,” Anderson said. “That was a problem with all of the small car manufacturers.”
The recently restored Sun showroom not only shows the history of the window and door manufacturer, but also tells the story of Ames and his automobiles.
In one corner of the showroom, a framed newspaper advertisement declares the Ames as “Made in Owensboro, used everywhere.” That same advertisement goes on to tell the perspective buyer that “you take no risk whatsoever in buying this car.”
The Owensboro Messenger reported in its March 17, 1910, edition that the first shipment of Ames automobiles had left Owensboro the previous day and were bound for sale in Texas. The company was again in the news in the Oct. 25, 1913, edition, which reported on just how far the company had come in just a few short years.
“This factory makes all variety of pleasure and driving vehicle and the now famous Ames automobile that is fast becoming as widely famous as his buggies have become,” the report said.
It is believed that between 1910 and 1915, 2,700 Ames automobiles were built.
When it was evident that Ames would not be able to capture a competitive share of the automobile market, he decided it was time to switch gears. In the old “if you can’t beat them, join them” adage, the company began manufacturing aftermarket automobile bodies for the Ford Model T.
Known as the vehicle that put America on the move, Henry Ford was able to perfect the assembly-line process to create an affordable car available to the masses for the first time.
“Instead of going out of business, Ames diversified and started the Ames Body Co., and that is where he really blossomed,” Anderson said.
While those lining up to buy a Ford Model T were limited in color choice, with Ford famously declaring that, “Any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants, so long as it is black,” an Ames body could be painted any color the customer wished.
“If you had a little bit more affluence you could customize your car,” Anderson said.
An estimated 30,000 Ames bodies were manufactured in Owensboro between 1915 and 1925, with styles ranging from racing inspired speedsters to business coupes.
An Ames brochure from the early 1920s hailed the quality of an Ames body.
“All Ames bodies are built of the best material, only 20-gauge full finished automobile body sheet steel is used, and our inspection during and after manufacturing is most rigid,” the brochure stated. “They fit perfectly on Model T Ford chassis, though on account of the different sizes of radiators used, we urge you to mention the year of the car’s production.”
While Ames died in 1925 at 60 years old, the legacy of his company and Owensboro’s time as an automobile manufacturer lives on inside the Sun Windows and Doors showroom. There are currently Ames bodied Model T Ford’s on display, along with several pieces of memorabilia discovered throughout the years.
