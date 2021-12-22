The Kentucky Distillers Association (KDA) has partnered with charitable organization, The Bourbon Crusaders, and curator/industry author Fred Minnick, to raise funds for those who were affected by the Dec. 10 tornadoes across Western Kentucky. This is the first-ever Kentucky Bourbon Benefit, which took three days to put together, when something of this magnitude typically takes months.
The benefit consisted of an online and live auction of some of the rarest bourbons that only Kentucky has to offer. In addition to the exclusive private and vintage spirits, other offerings included unique bourbon tours and experiences, tasting opportunities, cases of beer, overnight stays at local charming inns, transportation and tourism packages, whiskey memorabilia, autographed cowboy hats from country artists, golf outings, and much more. The benefit ran from Dec. 16-21, with auctioneer Bill Menish, and retailer Westport Whiskey & Wine.
Some of the highest bid items ranged from a Willett Distillery 19-Year-Old Bourbon Barrel Private Selection with a bid as of yesterday for $270,000. This includes private time with the Willett family for an intimate experience in hand selecting your own private barrel of 19 Year Willett Family Estate Bourbon. This is for six people to enjoy, with a estimated bottle yield of 90-100 bottles. The Willett Estate offered the same package deal for its 8 year old Barrel, and as of yesterday afternoon before the bidding closed, the highest bid on this package was $141,000.
Other high bid items included, a one of a kind Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bourbon Single Barrel plus an in-person private selection experience with a bid as of yesterday afternoon of $85,000, an Old Rip Van Winkle 23 year Decanter, 2009, with a bid as of yesterday for $44,000, a Smoke Wagon Rare and Limited Special Batch Small Batch with a bid as of yesterday of $32,500, and an exclusive experience for eight guests at the Castle & Key Distillery Castle located in Frankfort for a $40,000 bid.
The highest bid as of yesterday afternoon, a few hours before the auction ended, was a Four Roses Extra Aged Private Barrel and Premium Experience with Master Distiller Brent Elliot for $208,900. This experience includes a selection of 17-24 years of different Four Roses Bourbons, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Four Roses Distillery and Warehouse & Bottling Facility, lunch on the historic grounds and dinner in either Lexington or Louisville. Package will also include all bottles from the selected barrel with a personalized label. Four Roses has decided to also match up to $25,000 in donations for the winning bid.
Many local distilleries from Hopkins County, such as The Bard Distillery and Casey Jones Distillery, as well as other surrounding counties have donated items and experiences to help raise money for all those affected locally.
According to Distillery Trail, the organizers have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the distillers and partners from other states that offered assistance and items for this auction fundraiser. All of the proceeds go towards Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. For more information or to see total monies raised now that the benefit has ended, visit www.kybourbon benefit.com.
