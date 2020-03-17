The fifth annual Bourbon & Bluegrass Century Ride is set for Aug. 1 and registrations are open.
Last year, the ride, which begins and ends at O.Z. Tyler Distillery, attracted 550 bicyclists from 15 states.
But organizers fear a recent change may hurt this year’s attendance.
For the past few years, the ride has been part of the Kentucky Cycling Challenge, a five-ride event across the state. Anyone who completes the challenge earns a 500-mile jersey and matching shorts.
Bourbon & Bluegrass organizers were told they must sit out a year or two before the local ride can be part of the challenge again.
“That’s a concern to us because we aren’t sure how that will affect our registrations,” said Kelly Flick, executive director of Dream Riders of Kentucky.
The nonprofit provides equine-assisted therapy for people with disabilities. The annual bicycle ride’s proceeds go to Dream Riders.
“It’s 20% of our overall budget,” Flick said, “And it’s 50% of our fundraising budget.”
It is Dream Riders’ largest annual fundraiser.
Being part of Kentucky Cycling Challenge gave the local ride a lot of statewide exposure, Flick said.
“It was really good advertising for us,” she said.
The ride’s demographics are interesting. Records show 57% of the riders are men. The majority of participants are 35 to 65 years old.
At this year’s event, Bicycle Owensboro will sell bike jerseys with the Bourbon & Bluegrass theme. Proceeds from the sale of those jerseys will go to Bicycle Owensboro, which coordinates the ride each year.
To register for Bourbon & Bluegrass, go to https://www.bourbonandbluegrasscentury.com/.
The ride includes 30-, 62- and 100-mile routes with rest stops about every 10 to 15 miles. Registration costs $35 per person.
Participants 12 and younger must be accompanied on the ride by a parent or guardian.
Registration before July 15 guarantees a T-shirt.
For more information about the ride, contact Flick at dreamrider sofky@gmail.com or at 270-883-1418.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
