Muhlenberg County will honor singer John Prine, its adopted son, this week with the release of a limited edition of John Prine Bourbon at The Bard Distillery and the dedication of the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Prine, whose parents were born in Muhlenberg County, made the area famous in 1971 with the release of his song, “Paradise,” which has been recorded by a number of other artists.
He died on April 7, 2020, of coronavirus complications at age 73.
Prine sang, “When I die let my ashes float down the Green River/Let my soul roll on up to the Rochester Dam.”
When he died, his family honored those lyrics and Prine’s ashes were spread there.
Now, the county is dedicating a memorial park there in his memory.
Fans have already been bringing flowers to the site.
The community also offers kayaking and canoeing on the Green River past the sites mentioned in the song.
Tom Bard, who owns The Bard Distillery in the former Graham High School with his wife, Kim, said the distillery is collaborating with Oh Boy Records and The Hello In There Foundation to release 6,000 bottles of bourbon named for the singer.
Some will be sold in Nashville during “You Got Gold,” a six-day music festival on Oct. 7-12.
The pre-sale will require a passcode which will be released prior to the sale on all of the John Prine and Bard Distillery social media outlets, Bard said.
There will also be a limited one-day sale at the distillery in Graham on Friday.
Bottles will sell for $76.
Proceeds will benefit The Hello In There Foundation, which was established in 2021 by Prine’s family.
The foundation uses matching funds from the Prine Family and Oh Boy Records to give grants to nonprofit organizations that “align with John’s ethos, with a particular priority for supporting community nonprofits dedicated to caring for those who are marginalized, discriminated against or, for any reason, are otherwise forgotten.”
You Got Gold includes shows at The Ryman Auditorium, City Winery, Basement East and the Country Music Hall of Fame with artists who “had a special connection to John.”
Oh Boy Records is owned by the Prine Family.
Muhlenberg County is also creating Festival Square on a one-block green space by Farmers Bank & Trust on the corner of Broad and First streets in downtown Central City.
It will feature life-sized bronze statues of Prine and Don and Phil Everly, musicians with Muhlenberg County connections.
The project is expected to cost around $500,000.
