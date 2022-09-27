John Prine Bourbon

John Prine Bourbon is pictured.

 Photo submitted

Muhlenberg County will honor singer John Prine, its adopted son, this week with the release of a limited edition of John Prine Bourbon at The Bard Distillery and the dedication of the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Prine, whose parents were born in Muhlenberg County, made the area famous in 1971 with the release of his song, “Paradise,” which has been recorded by a number of other artists.

