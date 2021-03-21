In March 2011, the Owensboro Bourbon Society was formed with 12 members.
A decade later, membership has grown to a little more than 200 people, Vincent Carida, the organization’s president, said last week.
As membership has grown, he said, the society has continued to move to larger venues — The Miller House, J’s Liquors and now, the Green River Distilling Co.
Meeting at the distillery “has helped grow our membership,” Carida said. “They’re great partners. They let us use their site on the second Wednesday of each month for our meetings. The room holds up to 300 people.”
He said, “Every master distiller under the sun has been to our meetings at least once.”
The list of speakers includes Bill Samuels, Jim Rutledge, Jimmy Russell, Fred Noe, Greg Davis, Brent Elliott, Chris Morris, Tom Bulleit, Rob Samuels, Charles Medley and others.
The coronavirus pandemic has kept the members from meeting for the past year except for October “when it looked like things were getting better,” Carida said.
But in-person meetings will resume in April, he said.
People interested in joining the group can email Carida at vincecarida@gmail.com or go to owensborobourbon.com, he said.
In 2012, the Owensboro Bourbon Society created the Bourbon & Jazz Festival.
It drew about 320 people — 25 of them from out of town.
The next year, the society changed the name to the Bourbon & Blues Festival.
It drew more than 500 people from as far away as Chicago and Florida, but most of the events were private.
The weather didn’t cooperate with the free “Blues on the River” concert in Smothers Park.
The day began with a low of 39 degrees and steady rain falling.
By afternoon, it warmed to 56 degrees, but a brisk wind off the river made it feel much colder.
That was the last year for the festival.
Carida said there are no plans to revive it.
“That was too much work,” he said. “I’ve got a day job.”
Daviess County’s bourbon heritage is more than two centuries old.
By 1810, at least two distilleries were operating here.
Until the Civil War, most local distilleries were small operations run by individual farmers.
But the industry grew rapidly and during the 1880s, there were 18 distilleries operating in Daviess County at the same time.
At least 60 distilleries have operated here through the years.
