In February, Simon Burch, Green River Spirits’ chief executive officer, said he expects to see 50,000 visitors a year touring the Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro by 2027.
And the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the distillery are working to speed up reaching that number.
Last week, the CVB kicked off a deal that offers two free tickets for the distillery tour — valued at $20 each — to anyone who books a room in local hotels on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
“We were looking for ways to drive up occupancy in our hotels from Sunday through Wednesday,” said Dave Kirk, the CVB’s destination management director. “We do pretty good for the weekends. But Sunday through Wednesday is slower. A lot of CVBs do promotions, so we decided to invest in one of our attractions.
“You get two free tickets, so you’re saving $40. And there are good rates at the hotels for those nights too. It’s good for the hotels, and it’s good for Green River. There is no time limit for this. But people travel during the week more in the summer. We’re all in on bourbon tourism this year. And Green River is a bourbon destination.”
To take advantage of the offer, people can go the VisitOwensboro.com.
At the bottom of the page, Kirk said, is a place where people can book discounted hotel rooms.
When they do that, they will get a code to take to the Green River Distilling website to get the free tickets, he said.
The distillery, then called O.Z. Tyler Distillery, joined the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in June 2018.
It saw 332 visitors in the first quarter of 2019.
In the first three months of 2022, it hosted 3,459 visitors.
The distillery reported 5,308 visitors in all of 2019 — the last year before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
That number is expected to grow considerably this year.
The 10 states that most visitors came from in the first quarter of this year were Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee, Missouri, Wisconsin, Michigan, Texas and Florida.
