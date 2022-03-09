Joe Bowen, Owensboro businessman and political leader, died early Tuesday at University of Kentucky HealthCare in Lexington after suffering a massive heart attack last week.
He was 71.
Bowen, a 1972 graduate of the University of Kentucky, had been a partner in Bowen Tire, a family business started by his father, Rollin Bowen, in 1950.
Joe Bowen said his first job was cleaning the stockroom at the business when he was 8 or 9 years old.
In 2004, when he was 54, Bowen, a Republican, made his first foray into politics, running for and winning the 13th District House of Representative seat vacated by state Rep. Brian Crall, who resigned to work in the administration of then-Gov. Ernie Fletcher.
Bowen said he first became interested in politics while watching the John F. Kennedy-Richard Nixon presidential race in 1960.
But Bowen had seen local politics up close as a kid.
His grandfather, Robert Vogel, was a county road commissioner in Spencer County, Indiana, in the 1950s.
Bowen said he had been thinking about seeking public office for several years before entering his first race.
But he said he wanted to wait until his children were grown before he did.
A former quarterback at Daviess County High School, where he graduated in 1968, Bowen later coached youth sports and did color commentary on the radio.
In 2006, Jim Glenn, a Democrat, defeated Bowen in his bid for a second term.
Wins Senate seatBowen returned to politics in 2010, defeating state Sen. David Boswell, who had served in various offices in state government for more than 30 years, for the 8th Senate District seat.
In 2018, at age 67, he announced that he would not seek a third term in the Senate.
“I’ve had some health issues,” Bowen said at time, and his doctor suggested he step away from the “stress and strain” of public service.
He said he ran with a belief in term limits and didn’t want to stay on longer than he felt necessary.
Also, “there are other things I want to do in life, and I want to get on with them,” Bowen said.
He championed an overhaul of the state’s pension system, which has been underfunded for decades.
When Bowen left office, J.D. Chaney, deputy executive director of the Kentucky Municipal League, said, “You name the bill, whether it was prohibiting unfunded mandates on city governments, whether it was helping shore up the retirement system in 2013, whether it was being the one that helped encourage the County Employee Retirement System movement that we’re talking about right now, Sen. Bowen was a part of it.
“You can’t say that Sen. Bowen was just marking time by serving in the legislature. He made a real difference.”
Tributes from friends and political leaders poured in Tuesday.
Mayor Tom Watson said he first met Bowen when they played football against each other in high school.
At the University of Kentucky, they were in the same dorm their freshman year.
“I encouraged him to pursue the Senate seat,” Watson said. “He was a man who chose truth over popularity. He took a shellacking over the pension legislation. But he believed it was right, and he kept at it.
“I have great respect for him. He was a public servant in the purest sense. He was a great representative for the people.”
A statement from the Republican Party of Kentucky said it “joins the Owensboro community in mourning the loss of former state senator Joe Bowen. While in the General Assembly, Senator Bowen brought a businessman’s eye to government and labored to make it more efficient. The RPK prays for his loved ones, especially his wife, Vicki, and the entire Bowen family. May he rest in peace.”
‘Premier statesman’Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “I am sad to learn of the passing of former Kentucky state Sen. Joe Bowen, a premier statesman, philanthropist and small business owner. After a term in the Kentucky House of Representatives, Joe served in our state Senate for eight years, rising to the top of two committees focused on reforming the organization of our state and local governments to ensure they served Kentuckians more efficiently. He was a consummate public servant before, during and after his time in office, serving as chairman of the Owensboro YMCA and the Kentucky State Parks Foundation and as a member of the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees. Joe was a good friend who will be missed by all those he touched during his life and career.
“I was proud to work alongside Joe to improve the Commonwealth. As the owner of a family business, he had an innate understanding of the needs of Kentucky employers and workers and wielded that knowledge to foster development around our state. Elaine and I send our deepest condolences to Joe’s wife Vicki, his children Adam and Joy, and his five grandchildren, and will hold the entire Bowen family in our prayers.”
State Auditor Mike Harmon said, “I not only had the honor of serving with him in the General Assembly, but also as a member of the Public Pension Oversight Board during his time as co-chairman. Joe truly cared about our Commonwealth and strived to make it better for all. My heart goes out to his family.”
Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said, “Joe was a wonderful advocate for our community and will be sorely missed.”
Republican Gary Boswell, the only candidate running for Bowen’s old Senate seat, said, “Joe Bowen was a man of integrity. He was always promoting Owensboro and Daviess County. He will be sorely missed.”
David Smith, director of legislative services for the county, said, “Sen. Bowen was the first Republican candidate for state senate to win the Daviess County vote. The two previous GOP 8th District senators lost Daviess County” in 1907 and 1917.
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie said, “I was sad to learn today of the passing of my longtime friend, former state Sen. Joe Bowen. We became fast friends while serving together in the Kentucky General Assembly, when he was in the Kentucky House of Representatives and I was in the Kentucky Senate.
“It was clear from his public service, involvement in organizations or just simply talking to Joe that he loved Owensboro and Daviess County. Beth and I send our condolences to Vicki, Joe’s wife, and his family. Joe will be missed.”
In 2019, Bowen became an adjunct instructor of political science at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
At the time, he said, “Social media has changed the landscape considerably in the political world. People have access to elected officials, and they can express opinions about them.”
That year, Gov. Matt Bevin appointed Bowen to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees.
“There has been no greater honor for me than to represent the 8th Senate District — Daviess, McLean and Hancock counties — and the good folks that comprise that Senate district,” Bowen said as he retired. “I’ve often said that I represent the best district in the state of Kentucky. This is very humbling for me. It’s been a joy and a pleasure to work with city and county government.”
He said he gave “100%” during his time in state government and retired with a list of accomplishments of which he was proud.
“I feel good about what I’ve accomplished since I’ve been there,” Bowen said. “I’ve had some 15 bills signed into law. I think that’s plenty. I only filed legislation I thought was important. I think having 15 bills passed into law is an accomplishment.”
