Kristie Whitaker Bowlds, a Calhoun resident and healthcare professional, was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear last week as the temporary Northwest District magistrate for the McLean County Fiscal Court.

Bowlds, 46, was made aware of appointment on Aug. 2 and was sworn by Judge-Executive Curtis Dame on Aug. 4 at the McLean County Courthouse.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.