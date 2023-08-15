Kristie Whitaker Bowlds, a Calhoun resident and healthcare professional, was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear last week as the temporary Northwest District magistrate for the McLean County Fiscal Court.
Bowlds, 46, was made aware of appointment on Aug. 2 and was sworn by Judge-Executive Curtis Dame on Aug. 4 at the McLean County Courthouse.
She will resume the role that was left vacant by her father, Luie Whitaker, who passed away in June at the age of 68.
“I need to thank the governor for having the confidence in me to temporarily fill my dad’s role,” Bowlds said. “This is giving me the opportunity to serve his role in a small capacity.
“I just want to carry on … what was important to my dad, which is this community and the people in it. … I feel like I’m a servant at heart, and I know my dad’s passion for the county.”
According to KRS 63.190, Beshear was responsible for appointing someone to fill the position temporarily as “in every case where there is no other provision of law for the filling of a vacancy in any office, the vacancy shall be filled by appointment by the Governor,” and KRS 67.705(1), where if a vacancy occurs by reason of death, resignation or removal, “it shall be filled with a person appointed by the Governor, in accordance with Section 152 of the Constitution, for the unexpired term.”
Bowlds has been involved countywide in a number of ways such as serving on the board for the McLean County Ag Fair board and helping the youth at Calhoun Baptist Church.
She currently works as a radiology supervisor at Owensboro Health — a company she has been with for more than 20 years.
Bowlds and her family also created the Live Like Houston Memorial Fund, which was made in honor of her brother, Houston, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 33.
She helped with her father’s campaign in 2022, which helped Bowlds fuel her passion in the new role.
“It just (made me) want to try to finish some of the things he wanted to accomplish,” she said.
Dame is looking forward to having Bowlds as part of the county’s legislative body, who he described as a “very active volunteer in the community.”
“Kristie brings a wealth of new knowledge to the court,” he said. “With her experience in her professional life (working) in the medical field …, she sees some of the other problems that we have as a county related to health metrics and some of the health concerns that we have.”
Dame feels Bowlds will also bring a new perspective.
“There’s nothing wrong with the viewpoint that (the court has), but diversity of opinion is a good thing,” he said. “It allows us to tailor our investments, and our programs and services to where we can hopefully resolve these long-term issues that we have.”
Bowlds will serve out her term until November, while the county Democratic and Republican committees appointed candidates from each of its camps to run for the November election.
According to County Clerk Carol Eaton, Gary. L. Johnson, 69, of Calhoun, and Stephen Ayer, 75, of Calhoun, have been nominated for each party respectively.
Perspective candidates planning to run independent had to file by Aug. 8, while write-in candidates have until Oct. 27.
Bowlds will be allowed to file as a write-in candidate if desired, according to Eaton.
