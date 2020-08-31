Miss the boy bands of the ’90s?
The Owensboro Convention Center is bringing The Boy Band Night, a Chicago-based tribute band, to town on Sept. 19 for an 8 p.m. show on its front lawn.
The convention center brought live music back in July with local artists performing for audiences socially distanced on the lawn.
Now, it’s bringing in a national act.
The seven-piece band features three lead vocalists, a lead guitar, keyboards, drums and bass.
- The group’s website says, “The Boy Band Night brings America’s only live tribute to pop sensations like The Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, New Kids On The Block, Boys II Men, One Direction and many more.”
It adds, “The impact of ’90s music created a paradigm shift in pop culture that has continued to evolve through the decades. The fusion of musical genres forged an era of heartthrob adolescents unmistakably known as Boy Bands.”
The convention center says the front lawn will be marked off with 10-foot by 10-foot spaces for guests.
Each square can hold up to six people from the same household.
Six-foot aisles will run between the squares to allow for social distancing.
People will need to bring their own chairs or blankets.
But VIP spots near the stage include a bistro table with up to six chairs.
No umbrellas, outside food and beverage, empty cups or coolers will be allowed, a news release says.
Concessions and full bars will be available.
Restrooms will be available inside the center and will be cleaned at least once an hour, the news release says.
Tickets are $60 per square and $75 for the VIP spaces, which include a table and six chairs.
They are available online at OwensboroTickets.com.
If it rains, the show will be moved inside.
Parking will be available in the center’s parking lot for $5.
That’s also available at OwensboroTickets.com.
Processing fees are added to all tickets.
