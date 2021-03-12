The Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club in Owensboro has begun its vacation getaway raffle, offering four vacation packages to winners.
According to Katie Winkler, club director of marketing, the Boys and Girls Club aims to empower youth and help them be successful.
“The mission of the Boys and Girls Club is to inspire and empower young people by offering meaningful opportunities that will enhance the quality of life for youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens,” she said.
The vacation raffle will offer vacation packages for Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, the Gulf Shores and Disney World. There are 800 tickets available for purchase at $50 a piece.
Four winners will be drawn on via Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. The first winner will get first pick of the vacation packages, according to Winkler.
The funds from the raffle, according to Winkler, will go toward funding annual membership costs and transportation to the club center for youth and will also help fund materials for the Learning Center.
While the Boys and Girls Club cannot operate at full capacity currently due to COVID-19, Winkler said it is functioning as a Learning Center where members can visit during morning or after-school session to receive homework assistance and participate in educational activities.
Winkler said the capacity for the Learning Center is currently around 70 students. That number allows the facility to incorporate social distancing.
The club has also provided grocery assistance for families during the pandemic. Winkler said the facility has provided more than 3,500 food bags for the families it serves, in addition to assisting local school systems to prepare weekly lunches.
Anyone interested can purchase a raffle ticket by visiting bidpal.net/vacay.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
