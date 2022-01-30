Boys and Girls Club hosts basketball youth league

Basketball was the name of the game Saturday at the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, as the organization’s youth league enjoyed their weekly game.

Board member John Lashbrook was on hand to check out the competition. He said the league started up earlier this month and plays every Saturday through the end of February.

“It is teaching teamwork,” Lashbrook said Saturday. “We are just trying to teach these kids the game of basketball and to have fun.”

The league features two divisions, one for ages 6-8 and another for ages 9-11.

Lashbrook said the league has about 220 children from throughout the area.

“You have got kids that may not associate with each other, because we have kind of a blind draw for these teams, and you have kids on the same team at complete ends of the socioeconomic spectrum.”

Phillippe Murphy came to the Boys and Girls Club to watch his grandson play basketball Saturday.

“It gives him something to do that will keep him out of trouble,” Murphy said. “He is really into sports, and he is trying basketball, and he likes it.”

Ray Wimsatt, a longtime Boys and Girls Club referee, said he attended the club in his youth and wants to be able to give something back.

“I just love being out here with the kids and doing whatever little bit I can to help them grow,” he said in between games.

After the disruptions caused by two years of COVID-19, Wimsatt said it is great to be able to help provide an opportunity for fun and sport and some fellowship and friendship.

“Anything you can do to help them get out here and act like a kid is just great,” Wimsatt said.

As far as being the referee for young athletes that may not be that experienced on the court, Wimsatt said it just takes experience.

“One kid’s level of experience out here on the court might be greater than another, so you have to know when and how to call this kid differently from the next one,” he said. “You can’t put them all in the same boat, because it would be unfair to the kids.”

