The Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club will host a ribbon-cutting for its new extension facility in Hartford Thursday.
The facility originally opened in August after nearly three years of planning, fundraising and awaiting the right opportunity to finally open amidst COVID-19, according to Steve Winkler, Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club of Owensboro CEO.
“It’s been kind of tough starting out because COVID is still around,” he said. “It’s kind of cut down some of our fundraising opportunities and we’re not able to get out and publicize as much as we can.”
The process, he said, originally began with a group called “Together We Care,” which was an organization funded by a federal grant. Once the grant ran out and the group was no longer able to operate in Ohio County, Winkler said they approached the Boys and Girls club to get one started in Ohio County.
Jon Lawson, chairman of the Boys and Girls Club of Ohio County, said the first year was spent getting funds raised to open the location and forming a board.
The new board then approached the Ohio County Public Schools board to assist with a location, which turned out to be the former Wayland Elementary School location at 100 W. Render St. in Hartford.
The board is also actively working with the school district to provide transportation for students leaving school to the new Boys and Girls Club location, which will help make the club accessible for more students throughout the county.
Lawson said the club was originally planning on being able to host about 250 kids at the new Hartford location, but COVID-19 created an obstacle for getting everything up and running.
While the club location managed to get its doors open this past August, Lawson said it is only able to host about 75 kids due to COVID-19 precautions.
The hope, he said, is that once things slow down with the pandemic, the club will be able to reach its full capacity and provide after-school care for as many children in Ohio County as possible.
“We are providing for our community,” Lawson said. “We are providing a safe, recreational and educational facility for our young people in our community in an after-school environment.”
The ribbon-cutting and open house for the Hartford location will be held at 5:30 p.m. with food and refreshments available.
“Our extension has helped bring a positive safe place for the youth of Ohio County to come after school,” the club said in a statement. “Our mission is to inspire and empower young people by offering meaningful opportunities that will enhance the quality of life for youth.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
