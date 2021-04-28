The Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club is distributing 5,500 pairs of women’s shoes throughout the area.
Through Under Armour and the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club will be able to provide its service areas with the shoe donations, according to COO Ryan Bibb.
Bibb said the club originally thought it would receive about 2,000 pairs of shoes but ended up getting 5,500.
The Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club will be distributing shoes in Owensboro, Henderson County, Butler County and Spencer County in Indiana.
Some local nonprofits that serve youth and will be receiving shoes include Girls, Inc, the H.L. Neblett Center, CASA, YMCA, Puzzle Pieces and the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association.
Bibb said other local youth-serving nonprofits will also have the opportunity to receive shoes as well.
“I think a lot of it has to do with what we’ve done throughout COVID … providing food stability for some of our families in the local area across all of our service locations,” he said. “Whenever COVID started, we knew that we wanted to still be there for our kids in some way, even though we couldn’t be open physically.”
During COVID-19, Bibb said the club has partnered with Ragu to help provide 4,500 food bags to families in its service locations.
The club also opened up as a learning center in September last year to provide a safe space with reliable internet where kids could go Monday through Friday while their parents were at work.
Additionally, Bibb said the club began a basketball program in January to help kids remain active during the pandemic.
“We’ve kind of been true to our mission this entire time of being there for our kids who need us the most, so this is another way for us to do that,” he said. “It’s a huge deal for us, even with Boys & Girls Club of America selecting us out of the … organizations throughout the country, selecting us as the recipient of this, just really goes to show some of the work that we’re doing here locally across the region.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
