A $40,000 grant from the Truist Foundation of Truist Bank will allow the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club’s Mike Horn Unit to create a teen center expansion with a recording studio, an e-sports area, more seating and charging stations.
“We’re going to reinvent our teen center to attract more teens, and we want to extend our hours to give them something to do at night,” said Steve Winkler, CEO of the club.
He’s hoping the extended hours will help keep teens out of trouble.
Ceary Thomas, chief operations officer, said the changes “are geared more to their generation.”
E-sports, recording and charging stations are in keeping with what teens want today, she said.
The center is also designed to offer positive social opportunities, develop employability skills, enhance academic skills and improve fitness and health.
Winkler said he believes the teen center “will not only help our club teen members, but also the community at large. This growth will help our teens individually, while also helping to contribute productive members of society into the community of Owensboro.
“The next generation of leaders are in our care, and we need to do our best to provide the best resources to help them achieve their goals.”
Winkler said the Mike Horn Unit is located within a three-mile radius of seven schools, including one middle school and two high schools.
He said the teen center expansion will provide a pathway to retain its younger members.
Winkler said it will offer strong mentors, provide a safe and encouraging environment and give them opportunities to enhance their job readiness skills.
Indicators for success will include the number of teen members who regularly attend the club and the number that graduate high school with a plan to continue their education at the next level.
“By supporting programs and services that enrich and enhance the lives of our youth, we’re investing in the future of our community,” Calvin Barker, Kentucky and Ohio regional president for Truist, said in a news release. “The new teen center expansion will provide positive opportunities for teens in Owensboro and is another way Truist fulfills our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.”
