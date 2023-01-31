The Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club has received a $1 million appropriation from the state budget, which the organization’s resource development and marketing director said is being used for capital improvements.
State lawmakers appropriated $10 million to Boys & Girls Clubs across the state, with $1 million going to each organization.
Kalie Winkler, director of resource development and marketing with the Cliff Hagan chapter, said the funds were allocated to the clubs to help address learning loss suffered by students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We saw that academic success was down, with kids being home-schooled” or taking virtual classes during the pandemic, Winkler said. “We wanted to get them back on track.”
Lawmakers designed the funds for capital projects, Winkler said. The Cliff Hagan chapter has is using about half of its allocation to remodel the Mike Horn Unit on Buckland Square, and to install an elevator at the old Amory building that houses the organization’s Henderson center.
The grant will also be used to purchase a generator, so the Henderson facility can be used as an emergency shelter during events that knock out powerlines, Winkler said. The organization is also purchasing five vans for transportation.
Several area legislators will be at the Mike Horn Unit at noon Friday for a ceremonial check presentation. Winkler said local lawmakers were involved in getting the allocation in to the state budget.
The Cliff Hagan board of trustees will determine how to use the rest of the allocation, Winkler said. Ideas under consideration include renovating the Ohio County Unit in Hartford, and purchasing equipment for additional workforce development equipment for programming, Winkler said.
“We want to make sure our youth are prepared for the job force” by the time they leave the program, Winkler said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
@JamesMayse
