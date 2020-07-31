A two-minute video Terry Bradshaw made in one of the rickhouses at Owensboro’s O.Z. Tyler Distillery on Tuesday has already been viewed more than 40,000 times and shared 189 times on social media.
The distillery makes his Terry Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
And Jacob Call, O.Z. Tyler’s master distiller and operations manager, thinks Bradshaw’s link will mean a lot of publicity for the distillery in the future.
The E! television network plans on launching a comedic reality show, “The Bradshaw Bunch,” featuring Bradshaw and his family in September.
“I expect he’ll have a few bottles of Bradshaw Bourbon strategically placed around his house,” Call said.
He said, “The TV crew was supposed to come with him. But E! isn’t letting its people travel during the COVID pandemic.”
Call is still hoping they’ll be able to come later.
He said Bradshaw, a football legend and born promoter, was making his first visit the distillery that makes his bourbon.
“We would have liked to have been able to do a big promotion and bottle signing with him,” Call said. “He’s been looking forward to getting out and promoting his bourbon. But with this COVID-19, we just couldn’t.”
He said Bradshaw is “super friendly. He wanted to talk to everybody he saw. What you see on TV is what you get. He’s a great ambassador for bourbon.”
Call said Bradshaw remembered being in Owensboro in March 1979 to speak to employees of what was then Pinkerton Tobacco Co. — now Swedish Match.
They make his favorite chewing tobacco — Red Man — which he promoted.
The company gave him a big belt buckle and his own spittoon that day.
Call said Bradshaw Bourbon is now available in the distillery’s gift shop.
And he expects it to turn up soon in local liquor stores.
Bradshaw’s website shows it’s already in stores in Elizabethtown, Louisville and Lexington.
Wine Enthusiast recently awarded Bradshaw Bourbon a 91 rating.
O.Z. Tyler makes bourbon and rye for other companies, like Wheel Horse Rye and Duke Spirits.
Call said he expects several announcements later in the year.
He said the pandemic is keeping a lot of people home and that’s helping bourbon sales in general.
But newer brands are having to work harder to reach people, Call said.
Bradshaw describes his 103.8-proof bourbon, saying “Vanilla, coffee, banana, leather and campfire notes are available on the nose” and it “delivers robust flavors of cinnamon, baking spices, vanilla and coconut on the palate, with a finish of wood, vanilla and butterscotch.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
