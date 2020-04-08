Terry Bradshaw, football legend and entertainer, will host a “virtual happy hour” live from his Oklahoma ranch at 6 p.m. Thursday to promote his Owensboro-made “Terry Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.”
The show can be seen on Bradshaw’s personal Facebook page — www.facebook.com/OfficialTerryBrad shaw.
It will include Bradshaw “sharing bourbon-tasting notes and conversation,” a news release said.
Jacob Call, master distiller and director of operations for O.Z. Tyler Distillery, said, “It seems the brand is doing really well. It also just received a 91-point rating from Wine Enthusiast magazine.”
He said, “I do believe he (Bradshaw) will be coming to visit us, but not until all of this COVID-19 stuff settles down.”
Bradshaw’s news release said he will host the “virtual happy hour to connect with other bourbon aficionados and fans to share insight about the bourbon and to also take questions from viewers.”
It said Bradshaw Bourbon can be purchased online at www.bradshawbourbon.com.
Bradshaw describes the 103.8-proof bourbon, saying “Vanilla, coffee, banana, leather and campfire notes are available on the nose” and it “delivers robust flavors of cinnamon, baking spices, vanilla and coconut on the palate, with a finish of wood, vanilla and butterscotch.”
The 2-year-old bourbon retails online at $39.99 for a 750 ml bottle.
The E! television network said earlier that it plans on launching a comedic reality show, “The Bradshaw Bunch,” featuring Bradshaw and his family this summer.
