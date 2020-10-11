The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s final “Lunch Listen Learn” program of the year will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Laurna Strehl, executive director, said, “The weather looks nice and we will be outside at the gazebo and practice social distancing. We played on the idiom the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and titled this last lunch ‘Falling Close to the Apple Tree’.”
She said Candance Castlen Brake, president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, will be talking about life lessons she learned from her father and how those lessons guided her career.
Strehl said a boxed lunch will be provided for guests.
Tickets are $10 for garden members and $12 for nonmembers.
They are available by calling 270-993-1234 or emailing wkbg@bellsouth.net. Strehl said, “There is limited capacity, so don’t wait to make your reservation.”
The Garden is at 25 Carter Road, north of West Second Street.
It opened in 1993 after Dr. Bill and Susie Tyler donated 10 acres of farmland to the city of Owensboro with the stipulation that eight acres would be used for a botanical garden and two acres would be left for native wildlife habitat.
Today, it includes a large herb garden, a rose garden, an English cottage garden, a Kentucky symbol quilt garden, a Japanese memorial garden, an ericaceous garden, the Moonlite Children’s garden, the University of Kentucky Extension display garden and a Western Kentucky University experimental garden.
