Candance Castlen Brake, Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, will be Brescia University's commencement speaker for the Class of 2021, who will graduate May 8.
Brake graduated from Brescia with a degree in history, then went on to earn her master's degree in public administration from Western Kentucky University. She previously served as a three-term city commissioner from 2004 to 2010, and was the executive vice president of the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation and deputy Judge-Executive for Daviess Fiscal Court before entering her current position.
She has also been an adjunct professor in the department of government at WKU.
Brescia's commencement will take place at 10 a.m. on May 8 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.