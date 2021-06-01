Musing on the accomplishments of the past 15-plus years, Bob Brame shared some memories of his very first meeting with the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission.
Brame had walked into that meeting to see two people throwing a pencil back and forth across the room to each other, and he remembered wondering “what are we doing here?” he said during a meeting of the group on May 25 at the Renaissance Center.
“I believe we do a little bit better job today,” the chairman said as he expressed his appreciation to the commission members for their contributions through the years.
During last week’s meeting, Brame announced his resignation from the local organization he’s served for at least 15 years.
The session included a regular business meeting for the group and two public hearings on matters related to the group’s work on the City of Cadiz Comprehensive Plan, and as Brame considered the city’s future, he urged the commission to support growth and prosperity for the community moving forward.
“I hope the city will support our goals and objectives and then our comprehensive plan,” said Brame, observing that a new zoning ordinance is needed for proper growth.
He noted that it will require great leaders and great cooperation between those leaders if Cadiz is to become a great community.
“We’re going to see new development,” Brame said. “Our community is going to grow.
“... I want to see it prosper,” he continued.
The commission during its meeting approved a motion to forward the goals and objectives of the new comprehensive plan to the Cadiz City Council for the approval of that group.
Additionally, the commission agreed to approve the entire comprehensive plan contingent upon the Cadiz City Council approving the goals and objectives.
COPY OF PLAN
No members of the public spoke during either of the two public hearings, except for local Realtor Eunice Stone, who asked where to find a copy of the comprehensive plan.
Brame pointed her to ctcplanning.com, the commission’s website, where links on the main page will direct visitors to that information.
Brame said he hopes the city and county will do a great job of helping the community grow while keeping the hometown feel it has today.
Tom Britton of Community and Development Services in Hopkinsville told commission members that the city’s plan was drafted so it could also be used by the county as a basis for updating its own comprehensive plan.
Britton noted that he’s been working to assist the commission in updating the plan for the City of Cadiz since November of 2019.
Planning Commission Attorney Steve Underwood explained that the public hearings on the plan and its goals and objectives are mandated by state statute in Kentucky.
He noted that those goals and objectives are the first phase of the comprehensive plan.
“Planning only occurs once the comprehensive plan and those plans and goals and objectives, are in place,” Underwood observed. “It’s the roadmap of the community that says, ‘This is where we are. This is where we’d like to go and this is the way by which, through our planning process, we hope that we’ll be able to achieve those goals.’ ”
Britton said the goals and objectives include four sections: social goals related to population, housing, educational facilities and the like, environmental goals for land use and urban sensitive areas, physical goals for transportation needs and public safety, among others, and economic objectives such as fostering a climate of economic prosperity for all residents and providing opportunities for businesses to locate in the community.
GO-TO ELEMENT
The plan itself has 150 pages of information, the largest element related to land use “because this is the element which is the go-to element for planning and zoning,” Britton said last week of the comprehensive document.
The outgoing chairman pointed to recent housing development and sales in the community and predicted more in the future.
“We need to be prepared for it, and I hope and pray that we are,” Brame noted.
He added that he’d like the city and county governments to cooperate and help the county grow to an unrecognizable extent while still maintaining its hometown feeling.
Brame submitted his letter of resignation to Cadiz Mayor Todd King earlier on May 25.
With his resignation, Commission Vice Chairman Mike Heffington will serve as interim chairman until a new chairman is named.
Commission member Ken Stallons told Brame he appreciated the “unbelievable” amount of work the chairman put into the planning commission.
In other business:
- Officials are awaiting a revised storm water plan for the new Cherokee Hills III subdivision. Underwood said the developer is on notice that final plat approval has not been given.
- The commission also approved a request from Brame, who owns Whippoorwill Estates, to change the setback on several of the subdivision’s lots, taking the 30-foot building setback off the plats and using the normal 15-foot utility setback. Additionally, a variance to a 5-foot side yard setback would be allowed in lieu of the normal 10 feet.
- Brame said members of the commission have completed their training and are in compliance through May of next year.
Reach Tonya S. Grace at 270-887-3240 or tgrace@kentuckynewera.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.