Twenty-four years ago this past Monday, I waited near the telephone at my newspaper office in Hartford for word that my first grandchild had been born.
What a great day that was.
The baby and his mom — my daughter — were doing fine, and his 67-year-old papaw was walking on air.
By some standards — and perhaps a lot of standards — 67 was pretty old to be having a first grandchild. By the time he — A.J — reached age where he and I could do some serious playing together, I was going to be 70 or older. And some of the playing we would be doing would make me look more like a crutch than a papaw.
The first year, I told myself, would be dedicated to the things of infancy, such as holding, snuggling, showing picture books, trying to teach some words like papaw, nana, baby Jesus, doggie, love and happiness.
And toward the end of that first year would be that important first step and his youthful assault on the future.
Also very important was planning for playthings like a swing set, a zip-line and a raised deck under the bottom limbs of a blue spruce tree. And there would have to be a fireman’s pole to slide down and various riding vehicles.
Oh, and there would have to be a wagon. Any youngster 2 or 3 years old would have to have a wagon and papaw puller.
A concerned papaw felt a young wagon rider might get restless and fall out, so he planned for the opposite. A.J.’s wagon would be complete with a car safety seat and the belt to secure it to the vehicle. It would be the wagon ride of the century.
Then there came the day when battery-operated
sidewalk cars rolled into
play, and both his life and mine met new challenges. His were fun, and mine were body blasting.
While I’m not certain about my involvement with the sidewalk car, it’s pretty safe to say I walked behind A.J.’s car for about 1,342 miles around a couple of city blocks. And that’s just a rough guess.
But that was then and this is now.
Then he was the part-time baby sitting property of his papaw and nana. Now his nana has been gone for almost 10 years, and his papaw is an old, old man.
A.J. was recently honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy after serving five years, and he’s back home readjusting to civilian life.
