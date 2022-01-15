Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday.
But she died of complications from a stroke on New Year’s Eve.
That’s not stopping Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville, 123 W. Third St., from celebrating White’s birthday though.
“She was such an icon,” Tamarra Miller, who owns the club with her fiancé, Andy Brasher, said Thursday. “With her passing, we wanted to make it special.”
So Miller created a birthday party for White on Sunday.
The party gets started at 11 a.m. and continues to 2 p.m. with a $15 bottomless mimosa bar and a “Golden Girls” costume contest.
White starred in the sitcom with Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty from 1985 to 1992.
“Everybody loves the ‘Golden Girls,’” Miller said. “We encourage people to dress as their favorite Golden Girl.”
She had posted an announcement of the party on Facebook two days earlier.
“I’m shocked at the response we’ve had,” Miller said. “We’ve had a ton of responses.”
The club only seats 96, so she’s encouraging people to come early.
Singer-songwriter Cynthia Murray will be performing for the party from noon to 3 p.m. and Troy Miller will take the stage from 4 to 7 p.m.
The party, Miller said, is a chance for people to get out of the house and have fun.
Reservations aren’t required and there’s no cover charge, she said.
White’s television career spanned nearly 70 years.
She broke into television in 1949 on a Los Angeles talk show — “Al Jarvis’s Hollywood on Television.”
When Jarvis left the show, White stepped in as host.
She was also known for her portrayal of Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” from 1973 to 1977
White is listed in Guinness World Records for having the “longest TV career by an entertainer (female).”
She won eight Emmy Awards, three American Comedy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Grammy Award.
One of her last appearances was at the 2018 Emmy Awards, although she was interviewed extensively in December about her upcoming birthday.
