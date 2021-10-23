Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville is starting to see some movement.
The bar and venue, owned by Andy Brasher and his fiancé Tamarra Miller, located at 123 W. Second St., offered a sneak peek to a select few last weekend.
“We sent out an email to our members, friends, and family,” Miller said. “They came in and they knew it was a sneak peak — everything wasn’t quite finished yet. But, the support was great. The bands were awesome. Andy played a little bit, too. Everybody enjoyed it.”
Some of the visiting bands to grace the venue’s stage for the first time included the three-piece Americana group The Barefoot Movement, outlaw country musician Craig Gerdes, and blues trio Soul N The Pocket.
Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville was operational during last weekend’s Bloktoberfest and saw an influx of residents stopping by.
“We had people walking by — we left the door open. …We had a ton of walk-ins,” Miller said. “I think that’s going to be the case this weekend, too.”
The venue will continue with sneak peek openings this weekend with Music City Dueling Pianos performing tonight and tomorrow during their “Sunday Funday” event.
Doors will be open at 6 p.m. tonight with a start time at 8 p.m. for a $10 cover charge, while Sunday will begin at 11 a.m with a $5 cover.
Miller said that they have already booked bands for upcoming shows and needed to find creative ways to get the venue up and running.
Thankfully, community businesses like Lure Seafood and Grille have been helping out, by offering catering services for food and beverages as their venue is “not quite equipped to do so just yet.”
“The support around here has been wonderful,” Miller said.
With the stage and lighting set, Miller said that there are small things that still need to be taken care of.
“We got bathroom decorations that need to go up — just things like that,” Miller said.
Miller is happy to finally see some foot traffic coming into their establishment.
“We’ve had the keys to this place since December of last year,” Miller said. “It’s been a long journey.”
When fully opened, the bar plans to operate on Thursdays through Sundays with some food offerings such as sandwiches and hot dogs.
There are also plans to hold singer-songwriter nights and the possibility of Brasher bringing back his open mic nights that he held at The Boiler Room and Taylor’s Tavern in some fashion.
The establishment offers annual membership programs that come with special perks and is offered at three levels: Headliner, Opening Act, and Roadie.
“Think of it like a founder’s club,” Miller said. “That allows (members) to avoid the nights that we have a cover, 10% off merchandise, and special member events.”
Miller said that a cover charge for non-members won’t always be in place and that there will be ticketed shows in the future, where people will be able to purchase on the venue’s website.
Miller hopes that people can be reminded of the Music City when they stop in and watch a show.
“We want that Nashville feel, just like that shotgun style,” Miller said. “When (people) walk in, they go, ‘This reminds me of Nashville.’ That’s what we’re going for with the stage up front, the quality of music that we will have in here.”
For more information on news, upcoming shows, and membership information, visit brasherslittlenashville.com or facebook.com/brasherslittlenashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.