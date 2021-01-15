The downtown entertainment scene is about to get bigger.
Andy Brasher and his fiancé, Tamarra Miller, said Thursday that they plan to open Brasher’s Little Nashville at 123 W. Second St. this spring.
Brasher said they’re hoping for a March opening, but it depends on how long the remodeling of the 146-year-old former retail location takes.
“We’re excited,” he said. “We’re both passionate about music. This is another opportunity to deliver great entertainment to Owensboro.”
The couple said they want Brasher’s Little Nashville “to be the anchor of a blossoming entertainment district.”
Brasher said they’re modeling the venue after “some of the great venues we’ve visited and I’ve performed in.”
He started performing when he was 16 and has played in 26 states and the Bahamas since then.
The announcement said the bar plans to “marry a ‘big city’ concert experience with a hometown bar feel.”
It will, the couple said, have “country music, but you’ll also see some of the best rock, blues and bluegrass acts around.”
Brasher said they’ll have live music Thursday night through a Sunday brunch each week.
“There are some great aspiring musicians in Kentucky that we want to bring in,” he said.
And Brasher said he has contacts in Nashville to help him book acts for his new venue.
The couple plans to have one or two ticketed events — in the $20 to $40 a ticket range — each month.
Brasher and Miller created PorchFest 0BKY with bands performing on the front porches of homes on Griffith Avenue in 2018.
They began planning the new venue in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic slowed things down.
But Brasher said now is the time to start building for a better future.
When COVID-19 is under control, live music should return to several downtown venues.
The bar will be stocked with beer, bourbon and other spirits and serve snacks and bar food, the website says.
Brasher said once restaurants and bars can have full occupancy, Little Nashville should seat about 160 people.
Open mic nights are planned.
The couple said they’re not sure what type of music will be featured for the Sunday brunches.
Brasher said Owensboro’s proximity to Nashville will help draw musicians.
They plan to hire eight to 10 people as bartenders, wait staff, security staff and sound engineers along with management positions.
People interested in working there can call 270-702-6003 or email tamarramiller80@gmail.com.
The website is www.brasherslittlenashville.com.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
