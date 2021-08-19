Andy Brasher and his fiancé, Tamarra Miller, are planning to open their Brasher’s Little Nashville, 123 W. Second St., during the second weekend in September.
And the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau is hoping the music venue will draw tourists to town and offer an incentive to conventions to meet at the Owensboro Convention Center.
It will be one more attractions to pitch to convention planners, Mark Calitri, CVB president, said at Tuesday’s board meeting.
City officials have been talking about a downtown entertainment district since at least 1992, when the RiverPark Center and what’s now the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum opened.
But it’s never really materialized.
The CVB has hopes that the entertainment district may finally come together.
There are two — and soon to be three — craft breweries downtown now, along with several restaurants and bars.
Some feature music.
But Brasher told the CVB that his club “will be the kind of music venue you see in Nashville or St. Louis.”
He and Miller are planning live music Thursday through Sunday year round,
he said.
“We got the idea on a trip to Flora-Bama, the great honky tonk in Pensacola, Florida,” Brasher told the CVB board. “We want to create something like that. We think Owensboro can have an entertainment district. We think we can be the heartbeat of it.”
He said the bands will play in the window so people passing by can see what’s going on.
“People can have fun and enjoy a live music venue,” Brasher said. “Quality of music is a priority. People deserve great entertainment. That’s our vision.
“We’ll have local, regional and name acts that people will drive from Louisville and Lexington to see. We’re near hotels, restaurants and the convention center.”
Brasher said in many of the clubs he’s performed in as an entertainer, 60% to 70% of the crowd is from out of town.
He said Brasher’s Little Nashville will have a full-service bar with food to be offered later.
Plans call for local and regional acts every week and nationally-known acts to perform a couple of times a month.
Brasher said the club may open during the week for name acts.
Claude Bacon, the CVB’s board chairman, said the club “will be a critical component to driving tourism. It’s really going to be great.”
The 146-year-old building has been undergoing renovations for several months. And Brasher and Miller hope to get the final permits soon.
It’s expected to seat around 160 people.
Brasher started performing when he was 16 and has played in 26 states and the Bahamas since then.
He and Miller created PorchFest 0BKY with bands performing on the front porches of homes on Griffith Avenue in 2018.
That event each June draws several thousand people to walk the street and listen to different styles of music on different porches.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.