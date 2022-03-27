Braswell celebrated: She's retiring after 29 years leading Habitat for Humanity in Daviess County

Sitting in a throne chair and wearing a sparkling tiara on her head, longtime Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Executive Director Virginia Braswell was celebrated by community members Saturday for her retirement after 29 years of service to the nonprofit.
Friends, family and public officials gathered at the Settle Memorial United Methodist Church event hall to celebrate Braswell, who has served as the volunteer executive director since 1993.
Bonnie Adkisson was serving as president of the Habitat for Humanity board when she recruited a recently-retired Boswell to serve as the organization’s first executive director.
“What an extraordinary contribution she has made to the life of this community,” Adkisson said. “Thank you Virginia for saying yes to Habitat for Humanity in 1993.”
Adkisson said Braswell possesses multiple strengths that have allowed her to excel in furthering the mission of Habitat in the Owensboro community, such as her positive attitude, energy and knowhow for making connections and having a vision.
Jeremy Stephens, who will succeed Braswell as executive director, said the organization has established the Virginia Braswell Fund, which will be used to construct homes for low-income families.
“We knew just from the little bit of media that we put out there about her retirement and the outpouring of support for her that people would want to give in her name,” he said. “We had a meager goal of establishing $10,000 over 31 days in the month of March; today is the 26th and we have already raised over $26,000.”
Stephens said Habitat for Humanity was able to work with the Property Valuation Administrator’s Office to develop an economic impact statement covering Braswell’s 29 years at the helm of Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County.
Since 1993, 141 Habitat for Humanity houses have been built in Owensboro and Daviess County.
“Each of those homes averages three people living in them, so that is 423 people directly impacted,” Stephens said. “However, habitat’s direct investment in the community by putting homes in various parts of the city or county has an estimated property value of $10 million after adjusting for current prices.”
Mayor Tom Watson presented Braswell with both a Mayors Award of Distinction and a proclamation officially marking March 26, 2022, as Virginia Braswell Day in Owensboro.
“I think it is Hebrews 13:16 says, don’t forget to do good and share with someone in need, and I think that describes this lady pretty well,” Watson said.
It was finally Braswell’s turn to speak, rising from her throne, her infamous kazoo in hand, to thank the community for its support through the years.
“There are so many (people) here, and I know you all, and I know what you have done, and this is not a Virginia Braswell thing, this is a community thing,” she said. “It has been great, I love it.”
