Steve Bratcher has been named the new chief academic officer for Owensboro Public Schools. He will assume the job on July 1.
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant was the chief academic officer of the district before stepping into the superintendent’s position, and former Owensboro Middle School Principal Anita Burnette became the interim CAO. She will work with Bratcher during the transition.
Bratcher, who currently is the Newton Parrish Elementary School principal — a role he has held for 16 years — has been working for the school district for 27 years. Before serving in the leadership position at Newton Parrish, he was a teacher there and at Cravens Elementary. He was also the curriculum coordinator at Cravens.
Bratcher was interested in the position to bring a different perspective to how OPS approached education all at levels, he said.
The leadership team within OPS has a lot of knowledge and experience, he said, including principals in each of the schools.
“I look forward to this new challenge as our district continues a strong tradition of academic excellence,” he said.
In his role as chief academic officer, Bratcher will provide oversight and support, as well as direction to curriculum, instruction, assessment, fine arts and digital learning departments. He will also be working with gap populations, federal title programs and special education departments. He will be providing support to principals and responding to their academic needs while coaching them.
Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, said several “highly-qualified” individuals were interviewed for the job.
“Mr. Bratcher’s track record of success as the leader of Newton Parrish, his collaborative leadership style and his passion for addressing gap populations sets us on track for a successful future.”
Bratcher received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from Western Kentucky University, where he also earned his Rank 1 in educational leadership.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.