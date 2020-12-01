Santa is doing his best to meet children at the Owensboro Convention Center’s third annual Breakfast With Santa on Dec. 12.
But the coronavirus pandemic isn’t making it easy for him.
The convention center announced Monday that instead of an indoor Breakfast With Santa at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, it will now offer a free Drive-Thru Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m. that day.
It’s sponsored by German American Bank.
The first 250 people in line on the center’s front driveway that morning will receive a to-go breakfast of pancakes and bacon.
Children will receive a goodie bag with Christmas coloring pages and crayons, the announcement said.
Santa will be there to greet the children — from a distance.
And letters to Santa will be accepted.
The original plans included a sit-down breakfast with all-you-can-eat pancakes, bacon and a choice of juice or coffee.
Santa was to greet the children and be available for families to take free photos of him with the children.
Tickets to that event were $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
But the drive-through event is free.
Breakfasts with Santa have been a part of the local Christmas culture, sponsored by different organizations, for generations.
In 2018, the convention center took over the tradition.
