When you’ve written a weekly column for the better part of 59 years, it’s a pretty good bet you’ll slip up and write one that’s been written before.
And just in case you don’t have time to do the math, that equates to 2,600 columns.
Throughout all of the half-century, I’ve pretty well stuck to a promise that I would not involve myself in politics or religion.
Now here I am less than four months away from the age of 90 and in a mental state of political denial when it comes to the political entanglement our nation is in.
No, it’s not just Democrats, and it’s not just Republicans. It’s a sickening picture of both. And a majority of those responsible make their homes in Washington, D.C.
I did mention is a previous column that the U.S. Constitution was formulated by politicians on both sides establishing the fact that the time-honored document set forth “Of the people, by the people, and for the people.”
Now it seems to be of the politicians, by the politicians and for the politicians. Those in control of both sides seem to think their responsibilities are playthings to bat around in their favor. Something that benefits one side is likely to never be approved by the other.
There was an inkling of political brotherhood following the outlandish invasion of the White House on Jan. 6, but favoritism quickly regained control and common sense again lost out.
It might sound a little silly on my part, but what would be wrong with having just one party named Americans that could take a good look at every pending issue and come up with a decision that benefits all?
Something like that could result in better neighbors, stronger church congregations, better groups of UK basketball fans and families not divided by politics.
And me? Well, I’ve been a Democrat since my mother first told me I was. But in all honesty, I’ve always voted for candidates I believed in and not parties I oftentimes have problems with. That in no way makes me a political saint.
Okay! Okay! Enough of this political privy business. Did you ever run onto something that might make you smile instead off upchucking?
Did you ever know a feller named Joe Bandy Penrod? Joe liked to brag about his basketball prowess back in the day when he and Cliff Hagan played basketball together at Owensboro High. He has since gone to that big basketball gym in the sky.
According to Bill VanWinkle, a morning coffee table friend of mine, Joe Bandy went around telling people about how he and Cliff once scored a total of 48 points in a game.
He completed that tall tale by saying he scored two points and Cliff scored 46.
So much for politics and a basketball and a broken promise.
And by the way. Just because I did snap my anti-politics stand as it applied to column writing, it does not mean that practice will continue.
No way!
