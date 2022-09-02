“Happy” was the emotion Zariah Williams pointed to when asked how she felt about her school learning how to sign the Pledge of Allegiance in American Sign Language.
Williams, a second-grader at Cravens Elementary School, is deaf. However, that hasn’t stopped her peers from being able to interact with her.
“This isn’t the first thing we have done,” said Danny Hinton, staff interpreter. “Every day at Cravens, I probably get stopped a dozen times, from lunch staff and gym teachers, asking how to sign certain words and phrases, because strangely enough, people want to directly communicate with Zariah and other deaf students that we have.”
Hinton said he believes Zariah was a little hesitant to be the only student to sign the pledge in the mornings, so he asked CES Principal Courtney Inklebarger if the entire school could learn how to sign the pledge, and she said yes.
“I think that’s a testimony to the culture around here,” he said. “This school is pretty dedicated. If we have to learn a brand new language to communicate with a kid, we will.”
Tara Jones, teacher for the deaf and hard-of-hearing students for the Owensboro Public Schools district, has placed signs with different ASL words and phrases around the school for students to learn.
“Things and places everyone uses, not only to help (Zariah) but also help the students, because it helps create a visual,” she said.
Jones said there are some teachers in the district that attend ASL classes to learn how to sign and bring that back to the classroom.
“It starts taking down that barrier for communication because when you don’t know the language, communicating with somebody is difficult,” she said. “You have to use an interpreter or write, and it’s not as natural to communicate that way. When they’re learning, it’s dropping that barrier between them and the other students who are deaf.”
Hinton said he was walking down the hallway Wednesday and asked a fifth-grader where they were heading, and the student signed the word ‘nurse.’
“Fifth grade is on the opposite side of the building, and they have zero deaf students,” he said. “The only exposure they have to deaf students is in that morning meeting in the gym. It’s fantastic.”
Jones said the students learning ASL is not just about breaking a barrier, but it’s also about people understanding that just because someone is different doesn’t mean they can’t do the same things.
“There is a big stigma around deaf people that just because they can’t hear, they can’t drive or that they can’t play instruments,” she said. “That’s not true at all. Not being able to hear does not keep people from doing the things that we do.”
Hinton said he believes representation plays a large role, and it’s something he thinks CES does well.
“When I came here as an elementary student, I was a Cravens Cub,” he said. “I was in first grade, and I remember I got glasses right before classes started, and I was scared to death to come to school. Day one, my teacher pointed out that she had glasses and so did some of the other people in the school.”
In the OPS district, Jones said she teaches five to six deaf or hard-of-hearing students.
