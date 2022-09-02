CRAVENS ASL PLEDGE

Second-grader Zariah Williams, left, signs along with Danny Hinton, staff interpreter, as they teach the school the Pledge of Allegiance in sign language during the morning assembly Thursday at Cravens Elementary School. Fifth-grade student Joel Glover holds the American flag on stage.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

“Happy” was the emotion Zariah Williams pointed to when asked how she felt about her school learning how to sign the Pledge of Allegiance in American Sign Language.

Williams, a second-grader at Cravens Elementary School, is deaf. However, that hasn’t stopped her peers from being able to interact with her.

