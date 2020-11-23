About a dozen Blessed Sacrament Chapel parishioners formed an assembly line Sunday at the church, spooning mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, and turkey into to-go containers during the church’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner for the community.
The church has been providing the Thanksgiving meal for the community for many years, and Sr. Jeannette Fennewald, SSND, said providing the meal is a good way to build fellowship while also helping those who are hungry.
This year’s meal looked different: meals were prepared in to-go containers that were picked up in a drive-thru format behind the church.
Fennewald, Blessed Sacrament Chapel Parish Life Coordinator, said the food was donated, and parishioners volunteered their time to prepare it for those in need.
“This started out as a way to help those who needed food, but now it’s become a community-building event,” Fennewald said. “It’s also just another way for Blessed Sacrament to provide outreach.”
Rita Moorman has been attending the church for several years, and has been involved in the community Thanksgiving dinner most of that time. It’s a small church, she said, so anytime parishioners come together to do something for the community, they know they have to work because there aren’t a lot of them.
Still, she said, helping the community in any way possible is important.
It also helps you feel good, she said.
“To feel good, get involved in your church,” she said, adding that being involved and helping the community is part of someone’s “faithful obligation when you get in there and work.”
She said Parrish members were concerned they wouldn’t be able to offer the community dinner this year due to the coronavirus, but they decided to alter their delivery of the meal to make it safer for volunteers, and those coming to eat.
“Father (Jerry Riney) told us this is the year it’s most important,” Moorman said, because so many are struggling during this time. “So we figured out a way, and we are doing it.”
Jax Malone, 13, spent the afternoon boxing up food, placing it in coolers, and handing it out to those who drove through the line to receive it. He wanted to participate in the event this year, he said, as a way to help the church, and Owensboroans.
“This is just a great way to get food to people safely,” Jax said. “It’s important, especially this year.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
