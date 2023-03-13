The Owensboro branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) celebrated eight local women of the past who have “made a difference in our community” Sunday during the organization’s Women’s History Month event at the Owensboro Museum of Science & History.
Judy Adams, co-president of the branch, said the idea of emphasizing local women during the national recognition of Women’s History Month, which takes place every March, came about some years ago.
“I personally noticed there were a lot of obituaries of women who had worked at Ken-Rad, the origin of the (General Electric) plant, and they were dying off,” she said, “and I thought their stories are being lost.”
Adams said the organization eventually held an event where the families of those who passed were invited to attend and celebrate “the story of these women who were really pioneers.”
Since then, Adams said the organization has honed in on honoring those who made an impact within the local community and beyond who have “broken boundaries.”
Women highlighted in Sunday’s program included: Judith Jackson, the first Black woman and former slave to own property in Daviess County; Katherine Fuqua Rudy, suffragist and charter member of the Political Equality Club of Owensboro; Clemmie Wolf, a Red Cross nurse who helped people during the Great Influenza epidemic of 1918; and Louise Gasser Kirtley, an attorney who has been dubbed as the “First Lady of Law” and was the first woman elected to state office from Daviess County.
Others recognized included: Jessie Howard, educator and founder of Owensboro’s first Girl Scout troop for Black girls; Olive Burroughs, the first Black woman to be elected to the city commission; Clara Oldham, an activist who worked for justice and equality for all citizens; and Sister Dianna Ortiz, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, former Daviess County teacher and Brescia University graduate who became an international leader in the fight against torture.
According to Adams, the Owensboro branch was organized in 1954 when “women could not have credit in their own name.”
“There was a small group of progressive women both at Kentucky Wesleyan College and from the community who joined together to form this branch,” she said.
Though the name of the organization highlights the term “university,” Adams said it’s not exclusively for faculty.
“It’s an organization for women who value education,” she said. “Membership is eligible to anyone who is either a full-time student or who has an associate’s degree or above in any field of endeavor.”
Recently, the organization created another way to have local women be honored year-round with a self-guided tour of Elmwood Cemetery — which currently highlights nine women “who broke barriers” that are buried on the grounds — that can be accessed by brochures available at the cemetery, the Owensboro Museum of Science & History and the Daviess County Public Library Kentucky Room.
Brochures include a map, profiles of the women and recorded narrative QR codes.
“We want to continue and collect these stories,” Adams said.
Toward the end of the event, Daviess County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen and Owensboro Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen announced the proclamation for March 2023 to be declared “Women’s History Month” for both the county and the city.
For more information and updates regarding the organization, visit owensboro-ky.aauw.net/about-us or find the branch’s Facebook page by searching “Owensboro AAUW.”
