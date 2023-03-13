The Owensboro branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) celebrated eight local women of the past who have “made a difference in our community” Sunday during the organization’s Women’s History Month event at the Owensboro Museum of Science & History.

Judy Adams, co-president of the branch, said the idea of emphasizing local women during the national recognition of Women’s History Month, which takes place every March, came about some years ago.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.