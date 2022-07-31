Breaking the Cycle will return Saturday, Aug. 6 with its second annual Back-to-School-Bash at Dugan Best Park.
J’Nayah Hall, Breaking the Cycle’s vice president, said the event, which runs from noon to 5 p.m., is open to any child and not just those in the organization’s mentor program.
“There’s no limit on who can come or is invited,” Hall said. “We want more children to join the program. We have the opportunity for them to sign up to be in the fall semester’s mentor program.”
During the Back-to-School-Bash, there will be backpacks and school supplies given away.
Hall said the city of Owensboro helped pay for the school supplies and a pastor donated 100 backpacks.
“It’s pretty rewarding to have people who are willing to give back to the kids, because we are a nonprofit,” she said. “They see the work we’re trying to do.”
Breaking the Cycle was founded in 2019 by Brionna Greer to inspire young people in Owensboro. The organization works mainly with youth ages 9 to 18 to reduce violence and to help give them the tools they need to succeed.
The organization offers a mentor program every other Tuesday for boys and girls in the fall and spring. After each semester, the participants graduate from the program.
Men volunteer to mentor a group of boys and women are with the girls in separate areas. During the past spring, 20 graduated — 12 males and eight females.
Hall said the mentors keep tabs on the children’s grades, homework and other aspects of their lives.
She added that the children in the mentor program will learn life skills such as how to change a tire as well as how to deal with any mental health issues.
“We also reach out to their parents to see how we both can help them,” she said.
For the event, Breaking the Cycle has partnered with the public school districts of Owensboro and Daviess County.
Hall said the schools will have representatives there to answer questions from parents.
“They’ll be there for kids who are dealing with late registration or getting class schedules,” Hall said.
There will also be inflatables as well as free food.
Hall said the Owensboro Fire and Owensboro Police departments will be returning to interact with the children.
“They had two huge fire trucks out there last year just blasting water into the air,” she said. “And there were probably 50 kids just running through it. They had probably never smiled that much or had that much fun — or at least that we had seen — until that day.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
