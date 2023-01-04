The page turns and it is January, a new month, a new year, one in which we are expected to do certain things, improve certain things. Deep in December I would have been all about it, the improvement bit. I spent the entire month buying gifts, often in duplicate and triplicate, and then searching, on my hands and knees, for some of those very items, because they were nowhere to be found.
Could the visiting puppy have grabbed those specially ordered socks for my nephew, his papa, and hidden them under the couch? Behind the big pillows I have for the babies? No, he did not, or if he did, he has done a better job of hiding than I have of seeking. But it wasn’t just socks. I lost my mind a little at the grocery, buying enough for a houseful of guests, when I knew I was inviting no one. There is always something I can rustle up for the occasional drop in, but this was something else, impressive in scope and the sheer impracticality of it.
The cold temperatures kept me in, except for exhilarating hikes around the house to breathe in the frigid air, the intoxicating fumes of dry white oxygen and my restricted bronchi somehow expanding. It makes no sense, but there it is.
My nighttime dream life has shifted, has been shifting for a couple of months. Instead of bizarre dreams with people I don’t know — dreams where we are on the road, between two points — I spend time in REM sleep with those known to me. There is still a tinge of oddness about these dreams, but now they occur in the presence of people and places known to me. Dear to me, even, on some nights.
But still no clear understanding of where, exactly, we are going.
I am cheerful, usually, if not always happy, and I am trying to tap into that cheerfulness as I think about the new year. Might I, in my waking hours, take myself off somewhere of my own choosing? There is an airline ticket out there I need to redeem, one I kept in abeyance after one trip after another after another was cancelled. Two years of that, and honestly, it seems longer.
I’m not even sure I can still redeem it, but I will try. Maybe I will fly to snow, some place where I can breathe better. The American West, let’s say, with mountains, flying snow and the ghost of cowboys jangling down the wooden sidewalks.
Perhaps if I am distracted with that I will be less enthusiastic in the aisles of Kroger. I grabbed baking supplies with the same kind of frenzy I usually reserve for survival gear. I grabbed fancy cheeses, fancy crackers, olives, but never seem to have milk.
Because I have forgotten how to think.
It’s like language. Years ago in an anthropology class, we read about some pioneer settler sort out in Alaska, who lived alone for months on end. After awhile he lost the wherewithal to talk. Oh, he could talk, but was so rusty at it, having no one to engage with, he ceased talking aloud to himself. And when he did speak, he made no sense.
After a longer time, he lost the ability to think in words. I get that. It is as if I have lost the ability to think calmly and rationally, or to think, frankly, at all.
We had lots of family in this holiday. I had several social engagements with friends in ways we haven’t been together in several years. I loved every minute of it, but I struggled with proportion, intention. Like the three-year-old who dresses herself, I remembered my frog green rain boots, even though it was sunny, but I topped my tutu with a flannel shirt and my favorite mittens.
Now, I saw this very child out shopping a few weeks ago. I am pretty sure she dressed with intention. But my ensembles — the actual ones and the symbolic ones — look a lot like hers, and there is nothing intentional about them.
So. Here I go. I am giving up on finding those socks the dog surely hid. I ordered replacements. I am going to check on that airplane ticket today. I am starting a box for the Help Office to handle all the extra food and bags of flour I grabbed just to be grabbing stuff. Maybe my words for 2023 can be “pay attention” and “knock it off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.