The page turns and it is January, a new month, a new year, one in which we are expected to do certain things, improve certain things. Deep in December I would have been all about it, the improvement bit. I spent the entire month buying gifts, often in duplicate and triplicate, and then searching, on my hands and knees, for some of those very items, because they were nowhere to be found.

Could the visiting puppy have grabbed those specially ordered socks for my nephew, his papa, and hidden them under the couch? Behind the big pillows I have for the babies? No, he did not, or if he did, he has done a better job of hiding than I have of seeking. But it wasn’t just socks. I lost my mind a little at the grocery, buying enough for a houseful of guests, when I knew I was inviting no one. There is always something I can rustle up for the occasional drop in, but this was something else, impressive in scope and the sheer impracticality of it.

