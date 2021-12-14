While the tornado that tore through western Kentucky on Friday night has left many communities reeling in its aftermath, the community spirit of Muhlenberg County has shown strong, and it’s providing a big boost in the recovery process.
Curtis McGehee, Muhlenberg County judge executive, spent Monday in Bremen, which sustained significant damage during the storm.
“The response from the community was overwhelming,” McGehee said. “There were people out in the weather, working diligently to try and assist their neighbors and friends.”
By Saturday, a command center had been set up at the Bremen Volunteer Fire Department, and work began on restoring power lines and making the area safe for homeowners and volunteers to begin dealing with the tornado’s aftermath.
“Sunday, we had about 300 volunteers,” he said. “They have come from Georgia, they have come from other states, but the majority of them are local people.”
McGehee said volunteers have brought in all types of equipment to help clear the debris scattered throughout the town of roughly 300 people.
Volunteer firefighter Colton Bowling was busy Monday morning coordinating teams of volunteers, many showing up in pickup trucks, with gloves ready to get to work to remove debris and make Bremen’s roads passable.
Before noon Monday, 18 teams of 15 volunteers each had been deployed throughout the town, Bowling said.
“The most damage so far right now that we are working on heavily will be May Apple Lane and Twin Hills,” he said. “That has been the more condensed area of people that have been affected.”
Bowling said a shelter has been opened at a local elementary school, and donations are still being sought for larger clothing items, such as 2X and 3X coats, as well as women’s undergarments.
Volunteers are hoping to be able to provide those that lost their homes and belongings in Friday’s tornado with some sense of normalcy in the days and weeks to come.
“Of course there is no normalcy when you have nowhere to sleep,” Bowling said. “We will survive, we will come back from this. The outlook of what we are trying to do now is just get debris out of the way so that we can get people to their items that are lost and let them find some kind of memory they had.”
McGehee said he believes the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, will soon be in the community to provide additional assistance and resources for those in need.
“I think that is going to be really important, to give people that assurance that they are going to have assistance and people are going to be helping them,” he said. “I think people have a lot of assurance already. I was out where the tornado struck earlier, making a delivery, and I was talking to a homeowner, and he said he cannot believe the love that he has sensed from this community.”
McGehee said he had spoken with the Muhlenberg County Coroner’s Office on Sunday evening and was told that there are 11 confirmed deaths of county residents.
While the devastation is apparent in Bremen, it is not the only community in Muhlenberg County to sustain damages from the tornado.
“The tornado, when it first got to Muhlenberg County, it first hit Millport, which is just west of here, and then it came through Bremen, and then went up (Kentucky) 175 and off Thoroughfare Road as it was going out of northeast Muhlenberg County,” he said.
McGehee described the storm as having a wide path and fierce energy that left total destruction in its path.
“We have got homes that were knocked off foundations, we have got homes that literally disappeared, we don’t know where they are, they just disappeared,” he said. “The only thing that I can assume is that the tornado chewed them up and spat them out. It was a very powerful storm.”
Members of the Kentucky National Guard arrived Saturday. On Monday, they were set up along Kentucky Highway 81 near Bremen.
“The main thing that we are doing here is just to assist with the cleanup and stop as many onlookers that are trying to come in as we can,” Sgt. First Class Gregory Wethington said.
Wethington said the National Guard would also be directing supply trucks as they came into town.
“GPS doesn’t take you the best route sometimes, especially in natural disasters,” he said.
Jim Johnson, a championship-winning BBQ pitmaster and member of the Evansville-based West Side Nut Club, was on hand with a host of volunteers to provide a hot meal to anyone in Bremen that might need one.
Johnson set up his BBQ operation at the town’s Command Center at the fire department and began preparing a variety of hot meals. In addition to those volunteering with the cooking, several Evansville residents made the 60-mile journey to Bremen to volunteer Monday.
“We have got guys, 70 members, out in the field right now that came down with us,” Johnson said. “We had over 40 trucks, seven trailers and three trailers of heavy equipment with chainsaws, excavators, stuff like that, to help through the process.”
Johnson said when he first watched the news early Saturday morning, he realized just how easily the path of the storm could have brought the tornado to his Evansville home, instead.
“I woke up and found out my roof didn’t leak, then I saw the news and found out people down here didn’t have a roof,” he said. “So, I thought I can’t do anything but cook a little bit, so let’s go down and cook for some people, and that one hot meal, for a lot of people that have lost everything, a hot meal means something to them.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
