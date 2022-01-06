When Bremen Elementary School students returned to classrooms on Tuesday, they were met with a Christmas surprise.
Muhlenberg County Public Schools students haven’t been in classrooms since Dec. 10, hours before a deadly tornado ripped through their community. Because of that many of the elementary school students — especially those in Bremen, which was hit the hardest — were not able to have their end-of-year holiday festivities.
Bremen elementary staff wanted to make sure students could still celebrate Christmas with their school family, even if it was belated.
Grant Sharp, Bremen principal, said students were invited to wear pajamas to school along with many other year-end traditions such as cookies and hot cocoa.
The district also provided additional counseling service, and students were visited by therapy dogs. The extra trauma-informed care was necessary for school to resume normally, Sharp said.
“Our main thing is safety, security, and love,” he said. “If students get those three things, we can get back on our learning path. Those three things are the foundation for them to learn.”
At the start of each day, Sharp has a morning message he has students say aloud with him: “I am great, I am important, I am valuable, my words are meaningful, I make someone proud, and I am loved.”
He said hearing that on Tuesday was an emotional experience for he and other educators.
At least 20 Bremen students were directly impacted by the storm, whether they lost a loved one or had a home damaged or destroyed. However, all students can see the remnants of the storm, and the destruction it caused to the small community on their drive to and from school.
“This is a small community, so it’s not without reason to assume everybody has been affected in some way,” Sharp said.
One of the BES holiday traditions is to have a Polar Express train come through the school. That had to be canceled because some students are still triggered and traumatized by the sound of a train, Sharp explained.
The school was immediately used as a shelter, and later as a staging areas for donations and volunteer services following the storm, so there was a lot of work to be done to ensure it would be student-ready, according to Carla Embry, MCS community relations specialist.
Teachers and staff at the school participated in much of the relief effort following the storm, even some of them who had their homes destroyed or damaged. Most of them also came into the school during their winter break to ensure that it was ready for students to return this week.
Seeing students return to the classroom has felt like somewhat of a catharsis for teachers, Sharp said.
“Everyone has been so glad to be here, so glad to see the kids again, and to welcome them back to normalcy,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
